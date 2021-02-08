4:14 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer check parking lots at Kum & Go and Pizza Hut on South Main for a vehicle deputies were looking for. An officer located the pickup outside Pizza Hut, so Boone County was notified.
5:21 a.m. – A caller via 911 reported a vehicle on fire in front of Hardee’s. An officer said the tire on an 18-wheeler had been on fire, but the driver extinguished it and was waiting for a wrecker service.
8:20 a.m. – A 27-year-old male inmate at the Washington County Jail was served with a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence on lottery fraud and theft of property with no bond amount shown. He remained incarcerated.
9:06 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check the welfare of a man and woman at an address on Oxford Lane because she couldn’t reach them by phone. An officer said the subjects were fine.
9:38 a.m. – A caller reported seven puppies dumped at an address on South Sycamore. Animal Control was notified.
9:57 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog jumped the fence of a yard on Quail Avenue and chased her to her car. She said it had been barking and growling at her and she thought it would have attacked her. Animal Control spoke to the dog’s owner about the city’s ordinance on dogs.
10:58 a.m. – A female subject called to report another driver hit her vehicle on the parking lot outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:18 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a stalled 18-wheeler on Highway 65 North. The vehicle was moved onto the parking lot outside The Home Depot.
11:46 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Quality Cleaners due to illegal dumping. Officers were notified.
11:47 a.m. – Searcy County authorities requested an officer take a statement from a female subject at NARMC who had been hit by a car in that county. An officer responded, but said a state trooper was taking the statement.
12:20 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject, possibly under the influence of a controlled substance, was creating a disturbance at an address on Emerald Lane. An officer spoke to the woman and determined she was off her medication, but she declined any medical attention.
12:34 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about someone harassing her on social media. The officer explained that nothing criminal had occurred, but he also advised her of multiple steps to avoid such action in the future.
1:28 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a cell regarding a 19-year-old female subject creating a disturbance at an address on East Rogers. An officer said the subject was off her medication and hadn’t told anyone. She was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
1:53 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at an address on East Stephenson. An officer said the man agreed to move along.
1:59 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about theft. She was referred to the BCSO due to the incident happening outside the city.
2:10 p.m. – A male subject called to report he was almost hit by a car while crossing the street at Main and Bower. Officers weren’t able to locate the suspect vehicle.
2:22 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver brake checking another driver on the Bypass. Officers were notified.
3:47 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at T’s BBQ. An officer said the subject agreed to move along without incident.
4:31 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject waving a knife in the area of Cash Saver. An officer said the man had a cake server he found, but it was confiscated and he left the area.
5:54 p.m. – A caller reported he was dropping off his vehicle at a repair shop and found the business door open. Officers cleared the building and said everything was fine.
7:07 p.m. – A man from Springfield, Missouri, went to the HPD asking that it be noted that his ex-wife, who lived in Mountain View, failed to meet him for child custody exchange.
8:13 p.m. – Officers went to T-Mobile to help EMS with a 27-year-old hysterical female subject who got bad news and wasn’t taking it well. Assist completed.
9:42 p.m. – A reckless driver with no taillights was reported pulling onto the TCBY parking lot. Officers were notified.
10:22 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported speeding up and down Speer Drive. Officers were notified.
11:26 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 37-year-old woman who was last seen two days earlier. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about eight hours later.
11:33 p.m. – A woman called to report she had a fight with her 16-year-old son at their residence outside the city and he left with a friend to go to a residence inside the city. An officer said the woman knew where her son was and he hadn’t been reported as a runaway, so it wasn’t a police matter.
