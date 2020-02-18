12:58 a.m. – A caller reported someone in a suspicious vehicle on West Stephenson. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
2:08 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject on foot had been knocking on people’s doors at The Links. An officer didn’t locate anyone on foot in the area.
2:12 a.m. – A woman called to report hearing strange noises outside her residence on Dawson Drive, but officers didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
3:11 a.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject had been outside her residence at The Links twice that morning. Officers checked the area, but didn’t find anyone.
4:01 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle at an unspecified location. Information noted for future reference.
8:31 a.m. – A 36-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
8:54 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her estranged husband had been sending her harassing messages. An officer explained the proper steps to obtain an order of protection.
10:10 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report seeing an older man at the cave on the nature trail, then hearing a child who sounded upset. Officers didn’t locate anyone in the area at the time.
10:10 a.m. – A caller reported three dogs running loose on South Vine. Animal Control was notified.
10:40 a.m. – A caller reported a dead skunk in the middle of the road in front of Bypass Liquor. Animal Control was notified.
10:40 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver on the Bypass. An officer located and followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
10:47 a.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject was refusing to allow her to leave a residence on South Hickory. An officer said any disturbance had been verbal only and the parties agreed to separate.
10:53 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver in an 18-wheeler northbound on the Bypass near Ben Eddings Motor Group. An officer located two such vehicles, but neither was reckless.
11:18 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned outside The Links. It hadn’t been reported stolen, so the caller was advised of the proper steps to have it removed.
11:23 a.m. – A caller reported some subjects sleeping under the Crooked Creek bridge on the Bypass with a fire going. An officer said the subjects were written a warning for open burning and they agreed to extinguish the fire.
12 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Bear Creek Springs. Officers were notified.
12:03 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:29 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver leaving McDonald’s on Main Street. An officer stopped the vehicle and arrested the 47-year-old man for DWI with bond set at $1,015. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
12:34 p.m. – A woman called to report her toddler accidentally locked her out of her vehicle on Tamarind. Assist completed.
2:24 p.m. – A woman called to report her adult son had been beating himself up. NARMC was also notified, but the subject declined any medical attention.
3:56 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to a supervisor about an officer harassing him and he wanted to know why. The supervisor said police hadn’t been in contact with the caller and didn’t know what he was talking about.
4:38 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn in scam checks she received in the mail. An officer shredded the items.
5:25 p.m. – An employee at the Sanctuary Shop reported a female shoplifter left the store on West Stephenson and was heading for the Dollar General. An officer issued the 27-year-old woman a criminal trespass warning for both stores and she was released after being cited for theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:33 p.m. – A caller reported goats running loose on Cottonwood Road. The owner was notified to fix the fence and the animals were put back in the pasture.
5:49 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report being assaulted the previous day. A formal complaint was filed.
7:07 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject leaning against the wall outside Walmart. The caller said a young girl walked out of the store texting and not paying attention to her surroundings, then the male subject started following her. However, he noticed he was being watched and turned away toward an aisle of parked cars. Officers checked the area, but the subject was gone.
8:36 p.m. – A caller reported someone driving on the rim of a vehicle pulling onto the Kum & Go parking lot. The caller said she didn’t know if the driver knew the tire was missing. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area. About 45 minutes later, a female subject called to report her vehicle had been sideswiped and the other driver fled the area. She said she had to drive on the rim of her vehicle to her home on Campus Avenue. An officer arrested the 40-year-old caller for filing a false police report. She was later released after posting $585 professional bond.
11:01 p.m. – A caller reported a father and son, both intoxicated, were outside House of Hope and had been banned from the location. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
11:42 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
