12:29 a.m. – A male subject called to report being harassed by phone by another male subject. An officer went to the caller’s address on North 2nd Street and said the caller was possibly intoxicated. He was advised to contact his phone service provider to block the suspect number and extra patrol was issued for the residence.
12:44 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 28-year-old man for DWI and improper display of tags. He was later released after posting $1,150 professional bond.
5:56 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking a vehicle on Hill Avenue that matched the description officers had been given as suspicious, but it wasn’t the car in question.
7:44 a.m. – Arkansas Highway Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 25-year-old man for failure to appear in court on speeding and driving on a suspended license. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $1,007 professional bond.
7:46 a.m. – An employee at Brooks Dental reported a homeless subject sleeping in the lobby of the business. An officer said the woman agreed to leave the premises.
9:25 a.m. – Arkansas State Police reported a domestic disturbance in a vehicle northbound on Highway 43 South. An officer said a Boone County deputy had stopped the vehicle and everything was fine at the time.
9:36 a.m. – A caller reported a disabled vehicle parked the wrong way on East Eagle. An officer left a 24-hour tow notice on the vehicle.
10:14 a.m. – An officer on patrol requested dispatch to make contact with the owner of a cow running loose on Goblin Drive to take care of the animal.
10:53 a.m. – A female subject called to report another female subject took the caller’s wallet at Share & Care. She said she recovered the wallet, but wanted to press charges. She was advised to go to the HPD to file a formal complaint, which she did that afternoon.
11:27 a.m. – An officer out at Nikki’s Hometown Pharmacy arrested a 23-year-old female subject for possession of controlled substance by fraud. She was later released after posting $1,500 professional bond.
11:43 a.m. – A landlord requested an officer look at a rental unit on East Eagle that had been damaged. The officer advised the caller of his options.
11:56 a.m. – An employee at Water’s Edge reported a male subject went in the business and demanded to be seen immediately, then acted as though he wanted to fight when he was denied. She said he left on foot after she called 911. An officer said the subject would be issued a criminal trespass warning for the business when located. About 6:30 p.m., she called back to report the same subject and another man were waiting at the door, but they left after she said she was calling police. An officer advised her of the proper steps to take.
12:01 p.m. – A woman called to report her estranged husband had contacted her ex-mother-in-law, thus violating the protection order she held against him. An officer advised her that because the other woman didn’t contact the caller on his behalf, there was no violation.
12:07 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Pine. Animal Control was notified.
12:10 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a female subject at an address on West Rush who said she had been in a domestic disturbance. Officers responded and arrested a 47-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:37 p.m. – A caller reported a dog being neglected at an address on South Birch, but an officer spoke to the owner of the animal and said the report was unfounded.
1245 p.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 23-year-old male inmate with a warrant for hot checks with bond set at $232.04. He remained incarcerated.
1:07 p.m. – A man called to report one male subject backed his vehicle into another vehicle at the gas pumps at Murphy USA, trapping another male subject between the vehicles. The caller said the other driver then left on foot. An officer said the driver had been inside the store and the vehicle slipped out of gear, rolling backward.
1:26 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report he had paid someone $500 to fix his vehicle, but the work wasn’t done and the other subject was refusing to return the money. He was advised it was a civil matter.
2:38 p.m. – An employee at Wood Motor Company called to report a rental vehicle hadn’t been returned as specified in the agreement. A formal complaint was filed.
2:43 p.m. – A caller reported someone driving a vehicle with front-end damage and airbags deployed on Airport Road. The caller said it appeared the vehicle had hit an aluminum pole because there were car parts in the area. Another caller then reported the vehicle parked in front of an address on Ann Avenue. An officer spoke to the driver and administered a field sobriety test with satisfactory results, but the driver was issued a citation.
3:06 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to a detective about a stolen gun. The detective advised him to fill out a voluntary statement form and police would then contact him.
4:21 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone had altered a check she had written and cashed it. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
4:43 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from the Walmart parking lot. Information noted for future reference.
5:39 p.m. – A caller reported cattle loose on Speer Drive near Burls Way. The owner was contacted.
6:06 p.m. – A caller reported the driver of a vehicle throwing things at other vehicles on the Walmart parking lot. An officer said the suspect was gone when he checked the area.
7:11 p.m. – A male subject called to report a neighbor knocking on the caller’s door, then leaving after he released it was the wrong house. The caller said the man appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer went to check the neighbor’s welfare and saw through the window that he was trying to hide a can of air duster. Officers offered the subject resources for help, but he said he was fine and declined the offer.
7:29 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer at an address on South Sycamore to help with a possible heroin overdose and the subject being belligerent. An officer said the subject was revived with a sternum rub and refused medical treatment.
9:14 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on North 3rd Street due to possible violation of a protection order. Officers were notified.
11:56 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 24-year-old man for obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $285. He was also arrested on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property and criminal trespass with bond set at $1,350 cash only, as well as BCSO warrants for probation violation with bond set at $4,446 cash only and revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
