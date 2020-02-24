5:38 a.m. – A woman called to report someone had thrown a wood block through the window of her vehicle parked outside Family Budget Inn. A formal complaint was filed for criminal mischief.
9:06 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her ex-husband hadn’t shown up for child custody exchange. An officer spoke to the father, who had full custody and said he didn’t feel the child would be safe with the mother at the time.
9:27 a.m. – A female subject called to report a man in a pickup passed her on the Bypass while honking and making rude hand gestures. Officers were notified.
11:30 a.m. – A caller requested on officer check on a male subject who hadn’t been seen at his residence on South Walnut for a couple of days. The caller said an unknown man and woman were at the residence at the time. The officer said the man was fine and the other two subjects were moving items for him.
1:27 p.m. – A Newton County deputy requested an officer check for a vehicle involved in a pursuit the previous night that was allegedly parked outside Cash Saver. An officer verified the vehicle parked outside the business and the deputy was notified.
2:08 p.m. – A man called to report he had done some work on another man’s vehicle and the other man had paid an up-front deposit, but he didn’t pay the remaining amount after picking up the vehicle. He was advised it was a civil matter.
2:53 p.m. – A woman called to report two male subjects in a vehicle with Missouri tags stopped her children while they were playing outside an address on North Cherry and asked the best way to get to the mountains while trying to avoid police. Information noted for future reference.
4:31 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Ridgeview Drive due to theft of mail.
4:45 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a juvenile had scratched her car. An officer located the juvenile and the mother agreed to pay for damages.
4:48 p.m. – A caller reported finding a handgun on West Alma. An officer took possession of the firearm.
5:04 p.m. – A woman on West Court called to report someone had stolen the bowl of her birdbath and moved her trash cans around. She only requested extra patrol due to the suspicious activity.
5:43 p.m. – A caller reported juveniles riding four-wheelers on Rose Street. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
6:27 p.m. – A female subject called to report another female subject went to the caller’s residence and threatened her. An officer told her police would try to contact the other subject for her side of the story. The other subject called a few minutes later stating the original caller would probably be reporting the incident. She said she went to the original caller’s residence asking for an apology for something she said, then the woman started using foul language and racial slurs. All that information was noted for future reference.
8:34 p.m. – An employee at Hotel Seville called to report a guest said there was a man loitering in the underground parking garage. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
9:04 p.m. – A caller reported a dog continually barking at a residence on North Chestnut. An officer said the dog had jumped the fence at the residence and was left with only about a foot of chain. He shortened the chain so the dog couldn’t jump the fence and asked that Animal Control be notified to make sure the dog hadn’t been abandoned.
11:33 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had loaned another man a vehicle about noon that day, but it hadn’t been returned. He said he lived in Newton County and couldn’t get to the HPD for a formal complaint because he didn’t have a vehicle. He declined formal charges, but other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the vehicle.
11:54 p.m. – A male subject called to report he was receiving explicit text messages from an unknown phone number. He was advised to block the number or contact the Attorney General.
