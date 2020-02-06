1:24 a.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on West Ridge. An officer said the occupant agreed to turn down the music.
2 a.m. – A caller reported a homeless subject sleeping in the White Oak Station adjacent to Walmart. An officer spoke to the 36-year-old woman, who refused any help from law enforcement and would be walking southbound from the store. About 3 that afternoon, another store employee called to report the subject had returned and started cursing at the employee when she was told she couldn’t hang around the business. An officer said the woman had left the business before he arrived, but he located her walking nearby and took her to the truck stop south of Bellefonte. The officer said he informed her she was no longer welcome at the White Oak Station, but he got her some food and she seemed content.
3:12 a.m. – Fort Smith Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 56-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $2,012 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
7:09 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle on Forward Drive. The vehicle was removed from the roadway.
7:20 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle parked at College and Vine. The driver was waiting for a school bus, but she was advised to park legally.
9:17 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred outside FedEx a few days earlier. Information noted for insurance purposes.
9:31 a.m. – A nursing home employee called to report resident to resident abuse involving two women. Management asked that the information be noted because they were contacting state officials for a formal report.
11:19 a.m. – A female subject called to report she bought a cell phone from another female subject and it wouldn’t work. She was advised it was a civil matter.
11:30 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred outside Walmart a few days earlier. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:51 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main Street and Highway 123.
12:01 p.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on North Maple due to someone tampering with her mailbox.
12:15 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested officer watch for a 41-year-old man driving a vehicle he borrowed and hadn’t returned to the registered owner. Officers were notified.
12:21 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects in a van had been sitting on the driveway of a residence on North Oak since 6 that morning and the owner of the house wasn’t home. An officer said the subjects maintained they were relatives of the homeowner and were waiting for them to get home, but they agreed to leave the area anyway.
12:54 p.m. – A caller reported three large dogs chasing geese at the park and he was afraid they might chase a child if one arrived. Animal Control was notified.
1:22 p.m. – A caller reported receiving a strange letter addressed to someone else. A formal report was filed for suspicious activity.
3:08 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about having an unwanted subject issued a criminal trespass warning for her residence. She was advised of her options.
3:21 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Shaker Beverage Shoppe.
3:48 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on South Oak. An officer spoke to one occupant who said there hadn’t been a disturbance, but a male subject had recently left the residence.
4:41 p.m. – A caller reported a small dog left in a vehicle parked outside The Links. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
5:39 p.m. – A caller reported drivers of two vehicles doing donuts and tearing up grassy areas at the Fairgrounds. An officer located the vehicles at the skatepark a little while later and both drivers were issued citations to appear in court.
5:56 p.m. – A Walmart employee called to report a van with a generator on the back had been parked outside the business for about two weeks. The employee said people had been seen coming from and going back to the vehicle and it was beginning to cause problems for customers and employees. An officer said the 51-year-old owner of the van agreed to move along.
8 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had booked a motel room for a friend online, but the friend was told there would be an additional $20 fee. She said she tried to pay the fee with a credit card, but management told her they wouldn’t accept the card. An officer explained that the fee was a deposit, so the caller said she would try to work it out with motel management.
10:39 p.m. – A woman called requesting extra patrol on North Industrial Park Road because she was hearing strange noises outside and she thought someone might be trying to get into her residence. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
