12:01 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 22-year-old male subject for DWI. The breathalyzer machine at the HPD was down, so he was taken to the BCSO for the test and later released after the test showed 0.05.
2 a.m. – A female subject called to report hearing noises in the basement of her residence on Shields Drive. An officer said an exterior door to the basement hadn’t been properly secured and was the source of the noise.
2:47 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 22-year-old male subject on a warrant for harassment. He was later released after posting $680 professional bond.
2:54 a.m. – A woman called to report hearing noises in the basement of her residence on Highway 65 North. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
3:40 a.m. – A female subject called to report another female subject told the caller she was through with life and was going to sleep in her vehicle on a parking lot that night. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the subject, but the original caller about four hours later reported the subject in question was fine.
9:56 a.m. – A woman called to report a male subject at a friend’s residence was reportedly hearing voices and was trying to get her friend to leave with him to get away from the voices. An officer said the friend was fine and the male subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation.
1:18 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a child custody problem. The officer explained her options and the process for a Family in Need of Services petition.
3:55 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject huffing air duster while in a vehicle parked off of Capps Road. An officer said the subject was using the duster to clean a CD player and the report was unfounded.
3:57 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Walmart.
4:11 p.m. – A caller reported an unrestrained infant in a vehicle northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
6:40 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted female subject refusing to leave the Hotel Seville when asked and being disruptive. An officer issued the woman a criminal trespass warning and she agreed to move along.
7:23 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance outside an address on West Ridge. An officer said there were subjects having a heated conversation, but there was no physical disturbance.
9:46 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle at the Fairgrounds. The 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy in the vehicle were taken to the HPD and later released to parents.
11:25 p.m. – A caller reported two female subject fighting outside an address on South Ash. An officer said it had been verbal only and the subjects agreed to calm down and go inside.
