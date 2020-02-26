1:15 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was flagged down by a man and woman who asked to file a formal complaint due to a break-in at a storage unit on South Pine.
1:44 a.m. – A woman called to report her dog barking at something outside her residence and she was afraid to get out of bed to see what it was. An officer checked the area, but didn’t note anything out of the ordinary.
7:12 a.m. – An employee at Walgreen’s reported they lost $2,500 on Blackhawk cards. A formal complaint was filed for theft by deception.
8:19 a.m. – An officer out at an address on Ruff Lane arrested a 35-year-old man on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $1,500 professional bond.
9:11 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
9:57 a.m. – A woman called to report her sister was in the hospital and her 6-year-old son wanted to stay with her, but another adult was needed to stay as well. She said another woman agreed to stay, but then left with the child. A formal complaint was filed and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the subjects. About three hours later, Mountain Grove (Missouri) Police reported the child was in the custody of his father and was fine.
10:09 a.m. – A 42-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
10:17 a.m. – A man called to report he was about to cut a tree down for another subject, but it was partially on a neighbor’s property. He was advised to get permission from the neighbor first.
10:41 a.m. – A male subject called to report he had been involved in a two-vehicle, non-injury wreck at Highway 65 and Forward Drive. He said the other driver got out and threatened him before leaving the scene. A formal complaint was filed.
11:11 a.m. – An officer out on Main Street in front of Ozark Auto Body arrested a 36-year-old man on a combined HPD/BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on third-degree battery, carrying a weapon, driving on a suspended license and unauthorized use of a vehicle with bond set at $4,515. He was also arrested on an unspecified Newton County warrant. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:41 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting outside an address on East Washington. Officers arrested a 27-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, but he was later released on a signature bond.
12:13 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
12:48 p.m. – An officer out at the Newton County Jail served a 27-year-old male inmate with a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown.
2:27 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject went to a residence on East Ridge claiming to be there to collect scrap metal, but the owner of the residence hadn’t given permission for it. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
3:37 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a suspicious subject in a maroon vehicle had been parked at Highway 43 and South Oak for an extended period of time. An officer said the female subject had run out of gas and was waiting for her mother to bring more.
3:44 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about fraud and threatening messages. A formal complaint was filed.
4:31 p.m. – A caller reported a driver had gone off the roadway on Burlsway. An officer responded and filed a report, but no arrests were noted.
4:47 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject with a pistol in his back pocket walking on the west side of the square. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
6:04 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject creating a disturbance at Walmart. An officer said the 56-year-old woman was issued a criminal trespass warning and agreed to move along.
6:17 p.m. – A man called to report another man threatening him at an address on North Willow. An officer said the subjects had traded verbal insults and everything was fine at the time.
6:50 p.m. – A caller reported a small boy was hit by a car on the Walmart parking lot and was on the ground saying his arm hurt. A formal complaint was filed, but no further action was noted.
7:05 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer remove someone from a residence on Quail Avenue. An officer said there had been a verbal disturbance, but the caller was highly intoxicated.
7:20 p.m. – A caller reported someone driving a vehicle with no headlights northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
7:21 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report he had loaned a vehicle to another male subject, but it hadn’t been returned as promised. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the vehicle.
8:05 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor playing with a dog and the dog was louder than the caller’s TV. An officer spoke to the neighbor, who admitted playing with the dog, but he said it has been an ongoing issue with the caller.
8:34 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle on the old junior high parking lot. The man and woman in the vehicle said they were just sleeping, but they were advised to find somewhere else to sleep.
9:10 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects with flashlights walking around a residence on West Court. An officer said it was the owner and a repairman inspecting the property.
9:19 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at an address on North Willow. An officer arrested the 64-year-old man on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown and took him to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:18 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about one of her former employees refusing to return keys to the business. An officer spoke to both parties and arrangements were made for the keys to be returned.
(1) comment
My grandson was the one hit in walmart parking lot and hes still in hospital and he had his left leg b.c. roke his back and though and was road rash
