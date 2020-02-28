12:05 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a 16-year-old boy last seen at church in Green Forest the previous night. Officers were notified.
12:19 a.m. – A woman called to report two male subjects and a female subject in a white van pulled up to her residence on South Ash, hit her and her cousin with a stick, then drove away. An officer didn’t locate the vehicle or subjects in the area, but a 32-year-old man was taken to NARMC for treatment.
9:49 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a woman pulling a wagon jumping in front of traffic on Highway 65 in the area of Golden Pawn. An officer arrested the 58-year-old woman on a Carroll County warrant for failure to appear in court on sleeping in public with bond set at $390. She was later taken to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and released to a jailer.
10:04 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on East Ridge due to a suspicious male subject parking near the bank for a few days consecutive. Officers were notified.
11:07 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog running loose on West Rush. Animal Control was notified.
11:15 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver in a pickup trying to run another driver off the road on Goblin Drive and traveling at a high rate of speed. Officers were notified.
11:20 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for hot checks. She was later released after posting $267 cash bond and paying a $50 warrant service fee.
11:53 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
11:59 a.m. – A woman called to report her husband was suffering an outburst and hitting her at an address on North Willow. An officer said the disturbance had been verbal only and the caller said she would go to another location for a while.
12:20 p.m. – An officer advised he’d be out helping Probation and Parole at an address on South Liberty. Assist completed.
12:23 p.m. – A woman called to report her juvenile daughter had been assaulted at school. The student resource officer was also notified.
1:34 p.m. – A caller reported goats running loose at Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road. Animal Control was notified.
2:09 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a man grab a child, then whip him and put him in a vehicle outside Legacy Hospice. An officer determined the child had tried to run off and the father reprimanded him.
2:42 p.m. – A 29-year-old woman went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding with bond set at $140. She was also arrested on a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on no driver’s license with bond set at $345 and a Taney County (Missouri) warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:53 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer help with her juvenile son, who was refusing to buckle his seat belt. The mother said the boy suffered ADD and would get upset when buckled in. The officer explained the process for a Family in Need of Services petition.
3:38 p.m. – A 29-year-old man went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor with bond set at $2,885. He was later released on a signature bond because the Boone County Jail was full.
5 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on North Spring Street. Information noted for future reference.
5:13 p.m. – Arkansas State Police requested officers watch for a pickup that had been involved in a hit-and-run wreck on Highway 65 south of Valley Springs. Officers were notified.
5:17 p.m. – Arkansas State Police requested officers watch for a vehicle driven by a male subject who tried to cash a forged check at a bank. Officers were notified.
5:49 p.m. – A caller reported it appeared someone had hit a stop sign off of South Main and it was hanging over the roadway. An officer moved the sign and the information was passed on to the Street Department.
6:10 p.m. – A juvenile male called to report his mother’s boyfriend hit him while in a car. He said the man had an open container in the vehicle, so he got out at the White Oak Station on Capps Road and wanted to talk to an officer. The officer said he couldn’t substantiate the allegation of the boy being hit, but his mother sent a friend to pick up the boy.
6:56 p.m. – A man called to report an aggressive dog attacked his dog outside his residence on West Central. An officer said the man declined a formal complaint, but asked that an officer speak to the owner of the other dog. Information left for Animal Control.
8:53 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Bella Vista Drive due to a resident being threatened. Officers were notified.
11:47 p.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like a medical alert alarm sounding in a residence on Cottonwood Road. An officer spoke to residents in the area and said all was fine.
