12:19 a.m. – A caller reported a noise complaint at an address on West Ridge. An officer said the occupant agreed to keep the noise down.
5:03 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a female subject stating she had been beaten up at an address on North Cherry. Officers responded and found a 34-year-old man hiding in a back room of the residence. He was arrested for third-degree domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor with bond set at $8,000, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
5:16 a.m. – A caller reported a homeless person refusing to leave a business on Rock Springs Road. An officer said the woman agreed to move along.
8:01 a.m. – An officer went to the Washington County Jail to transport a 46-year-old male inmate back to Harrison.
8:07 a.m. – A male subject called to report his wife and their 7-month-old child had been missing since the previous night. An officer discovered that the woman had been granted a temporary order of protection against the caller, but it hadn’t been served. The subject was served with the order and he was advised to go to the scheduled hearing.
10 a.m. – A man called to report someone stole a check from his mailbox, changed the name and cashed it. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
10:22 a.m. – An employee at Master Tech Auto Repair reported scrap metal stolen from the business. A formal theft complaint was filed.
11:04 a.m. – A landlord reported receiving a call from a tenant, but all he could hear was screaming and yelling in the background. An officer went to the residence on West Nicholson and spoke to the tenant, who said everything was fine at the time, although she had been arguing with another subject who left on foot.
11:14 a.m. – A caller reported someone had moved out of a residence on Silver Valley Road and left a dog behind. An officer said the previous owner had been feeding the dog until arrangements were made for transportation to the new residence.
11:16 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
11:38 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned outside Harp and Associates for several days. An officer explained the proper steps to have it removed.
11:40 a.m. – A caller reported an RV had been parked overnight without permission outside the Youth Center. An officer explained the necessary steps to take.
11:50 a.m. – An employee at Express Liquor reported a male subject had tried to steal items from the store, then left the store and was sitting beside the Bypass. An officer arrested the 32-year-old man on a Jackson County warrant for parole violation and took him to the Newton County Jail to await extradition.
11:54 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle occupied by a subject who pulled a gun on someone else at the Daisy Queen on Highway 7 South. Officers were notified.
12:03 p.m. – An officer out at an address on East Stephenson arrested a 58-year-old man on a warrant for harassment. He was later released after posting $1,500 professional bond.
2:03 p.m. – An employee at the Dollar General reported an unwanted female subject at the store. An officer issued the 41-year-old woman a criminal trespass warning for the business.
2:11 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Oak. Animal Control was notified.
2:50 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old woman for possession of firearms by certain persons with bond set at $1,000 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
3:02 p.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 29-year-old male inmate with a warrant for theft by receiving with bond set at $680. He remained incarcerated.
3:28 p.m. – A caller reported finding something that appeared to be a rock on Industrial Park Road, but it crumbled when he picked it up. He asked for an officer to check it out. An officer said the object wasn’t a rock, but it also wasn’t any type of narcotic.
3:55 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her ex-husband threatening her. The officer explained the proper steps to obtain an order of protection. She called later that night requesting extra patrol of her residence after receiving another message from the ex-husband. Officers were notified.
4:38 p.m. – A firefighter reported smoke coming from under the bridge on Central Avenue. A 52-year-old man had built a warming fire under the bridge but he agreed to put it out.
5:34 p.m. – A caller reported cattle loose on Speer Drive. An officer chased them back in the pasture and the owner was notified.
7:18 p.m. – A caller reported a woman walked into the choir room at First Christian Church stating she was walking to Jasper and stopped to rest. An officer transported the 57-year-old woman to the Newton County line.
8:18 p.m. – A caller reported several juveniles walking in the middle of Central Avenue. An officer located the subjects nearby and advised them to stay on the sidewalk.
10:22 p.m. – An employee at the White Oak Station at Highways 65 and 43 reported a male subject tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill, then left his driver’s license in the store. An officer said the bill wasn’t counterfeit, but was a movie prop.
