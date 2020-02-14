6:29 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Goblin Drive. Officers were notified.
7:39 a.m. – An employee at Cash Saver reported a vehicle had been abandoned outside the business for several days. An officer explained the proper steps to have it removed.
9:55 a.m. – A man called to report a woman took a hunting jacket and a Kobe Bryant jersey from his home. A formal theft complaint was filed.
10:19 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Hickory. Animal Control was notified.
10:43 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer find out if her estranged husband had left their residence per terms of the protection order she obtained against him. An officer spoke to the man, who said he didn’t realize that was part of the order. He then said he would be out within an hour.
10:55 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot outside Neighbor’s Mill. Officers were notified.
11:17 a.m. – A caller reported three dogs running loose on Kirby Court. Animal Control was notified.
11:52 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk an officer about a scam she received in the mail. An officer properly disposed of the check.
12:12 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Maple and Bower.
12:36 p.m. – An employee at Country Mart reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
1 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her neighbor’s children harassing her animals. Animal Control was notified.
1:12 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about the temporary driver’s license he was issued after being arrested for DWI. Information given.
1:37 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a male subject who had been involved in a domestic disturbance the previous day and was possibly suicidal. Officers were notified.
1:39 p.m. – A Windstream employee went to the HPD to report someone cut a section of fiber optic cable at Prospect and Walnut. A formal criminal mischief complaint was filed.
2:08 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet he found. The owner was notified.
4:55 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Chestnut and Prospect.
5:03 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects went to the Early Bird Boutique, grabbed their back pockets and said they had forgotten their wallets. The men didn’t steal anything, but they did the same thing at a business next door and the caller thought it was odd. Officers were notified.
5:24 p.m. – An employee at Goodwill reported a male subject with bags of groceries was inside the business stating he had no way home and no money for a taxi. An officer responded, but he said another employee had taken the man home.
5:34 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject talking on a cell phone and asking people for money outside Splash Car Wash. An officer spoke to the 42-year-old man, who agreed to move along at the request of management.
6:51 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 40-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $6,158.08 cash only and for possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
7:14 p.m. – A caller reported several juveniles running across the parking lot outside Buckets and onto Forward Drive, where they nearly got hit. An officer located the subjects, who were running a course for a Marine recruiter.
8:27 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
8:38 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious subject in a van parked outside Frenzy. The caller then said the subject then moved to the alley behind the store. An officer spoke to the subject, who was a Harrison Daily Times employee.
8:58 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance in a residence on North Willow. An officer spoke to the occupants, who said it was verbal only and that they would keep the noise down.
9:07 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject passed out in a vehicle parked outside Casey’s on South Main. An officer cited the man for public intoxication, then transported him to the Boone County Jail on an unspecified BCSO warrant.
9:56 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old man for theft of property. The warrant was confirmed valid.
10:17 p.m. – A woman called to report a man “going off” on her 15-year-old granddaughter. An officer spoke to the man, who was intoxicated and said he didn’t like the way the girl was treating him. All parties agreed to leave each other alone for the night. About an hour later, the man called to report the original caller was trying to get in his residence. An officer said the subjects agreed to separate.
11:41 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on South Ash. Officers responded and arrested a 34-year-old man for domestic battery and violation of a protection order, as well as on a warrant for terroristic threatening with total bond set at $5,930. He was then furloughed to go to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.