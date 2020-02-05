1:39 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at Walmart where an employee flagged him down. A 23-year-old male subject was arrested on a Madison County warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $200,000, as well as a Bentonville Police warrant for obstructing governmental operations, reckless driving and inadequate insurance with bond set at $2,010. He was taken to Marble to be released to a Madison County deputy.
6:50 a.m. – A 40-year-old man called to report he was driving on the parking lot outside The Links when he swerved to miss a cat and hit two parked vehicles. He said he didn’t know who owned the car or pickup, but wanted to let them know. An officer said the owner of the pickup was gone when he arrived and the owner of the car was given the caller’s insurance information.
7:42 a.m. – A woman called to report a reckless driver in a pickup tried to run her off the roadway near Ramsey Motors and was last seen turning onto North 3rd Street. Officers were notified.
9:24 a.m. – An officer out at Tower Manor Apartments arrested a 51-year-old man on a warrant for two counts of possession of controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $10,000 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. A 44-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant charging her as a habitual offender with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $10,000 cash only. She was taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
10:39 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD requesting a copy of paperwork showing he wasn’t allowed at his former address. He was referred to DHS.
11:59 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver southbound on Main Street from Central Avenue. An officer located the vehicle at a residence on South Walnut, where the driver said he never left because the vehicle wouldn’t start and the caller just thought he was leaving.
12:11 p.m. – A caller reported a stray dog at his residence. Information left for Animal Control.
12:49 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Burger King.
12:54 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside apartments on Highway 123. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone used her Social Security number to obtain a credit card. A formal complaint was filed.
1:15 p.m. – A caller reported a city safety officer was out at a residence on Bunker Road where the owner was threatening the officer. An HPD officer said the resident agreed to clean up the property.
1:23 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of the Harrison Land Office.
1:26 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 40-year-old man for driving left of center, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance with bond set at $20,000 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
1:51 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone stole checks from her residence and wrote one for $700. A formal fraud complaint was filed.
1:56 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Forward Drive. Information noted for future reference.
2:19 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Spirit store on North Main. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:24 p.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported northbound on Highway 7 South near Thundering Hooves Campground. Officers were notified.
3:58 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report she was wrongfully kicked out of a restaurant. An officer explained it was up to the business owner to deny access and nothing criminal had occurred.
6:14 p.m. – A male subject called to report witnessing a parking lot hit-and-run wreck outside Jones Physical Therapy. The caller said he was following the vehicle heading out of the north city limits on Highway 65. Arkansas State Police were also notified.
6:35 p.m. – A man called to report his cousin stole the caller’s vehicle from an address on South Pine. An officer spoke to the alleged suspect and the caller’s wife and determined she had allowed the cousin to take the car.
7:42 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possible vehicle fire on Highway 65 South, but an officer determined the call was unfounded.
7:57 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting at an address on North Willow. Officers responded and arrested a 24-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:34 p.m. – A woman called to report her vehicle stolen from an address on West Stephenson. A formal complaint was filed. About an hour later, Arkansas State Police reported a trooper had worked a wreck with the vehicle that night, but there were no suspects around at the time and it was towed. The original caller was notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.