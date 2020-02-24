1:28 a.m. – Malvern Police requested an officer check an address on Alberta Street for a 15-year-old boy reported missing. The boy was located and later released to his mother, although she was very uncooperative with police.
4:06 a.m. – Boone County authorities reported receiving a call regarding a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on West Newman. An officer said the 36-year-old woman wasn’t at the address given.
4:30 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a vehicle parked on East Stephenson. He later logged a 20-year-old female subject sightseeing in the area.
4:45 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy at an address on Union Road. Assist completed.
9:21 a.m. – An employee at Cash Saver reported the catalytic converter stolen from a company vehicle. A formal theft complaint was filed.
10:22 a.m. – A woman called to report locks broken off several storage units on South Pine. A formal complaint was filed and some of the individuals who rented units filed complaints of stolen property later that day.
11:58 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 22-year-old male subject reported missing. He had last been seen in Springfield, Missouri, and was reportedly on his way to Harrison, but hadn’t arrived. Officers were notified.
12:56 p.m. – An employee at the Dollar General on West Rush called to report a male subject went in the store, grabbed an unknown drink and left in a vehicle. An officer located the vehicle and issued a citation to the subject driving. A formal theft complaint was filed.
1:04 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about an incident that occurred the previous day at the Dollar General on West Rush. She said a male subject pushed a shopping cart at her and almost hit her. Information noted for future reference.
1:31 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a camper stolen from a storage unit. A formal complaint was filed.
2:36 p.m. – An employee at Independent Living group home went to the HPD to report someone in a vehicle struck and damaged a retaining wall sometime between 12 and 6 a.m. A formal property damage complaint was filed.
2:58 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Bella Vista Drive. Information left for Animal Control.
3:16 p.m. – A caller reported finding a purse containing used syringes behind the Dollar General on West Rush. An officer said the was one syringe and nothing else in the bag, so he properly disposed of the item.
4:12 p.m. – A caller reported a homeless man camped out outside Northside Church of Christ. An officer told the subject about House of Hope and where it was located.
5:51 p.m. – A woman called to report she locked her keys in her vehicle at the fuel pumps at the White Oak Station on Capps Road and she and her daughter were stranded. Assist completed.
6:39 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD to state that a vehicle reported taken without authorization had been located on Circle Drive. An officer contacted the owner, who said the vehicle was at an address on Circle Drive in Newton County. He went to the location and recovered the vehicle.
6:42 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject standing in the middle of Main Street in front of Neighborhood Diner. An officer located the 30-year-old woman nearby and told her to stay off the street.
7:11 p.m. – Several callers reported a vehicle on its side in the ditch along Capps Road and a male subject was trapped inside. An officer said the 74-year-old man was taken to NARMC for treatment.
7:43 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with two vehicles parked at Speer Drive and Industrial Park Road with emergency flasher activated. He said an elderly woman had hit a curb and blown two tires, but her son was helping her with the vehicle.
8:56 p.m. – A female subject called to report hearing a strange noise outside her residence on North Robinson and she thought someone was trying to break in. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious in the area, but extra patrol was issued.
8:50 p.m. – A caller reported her adult son was possibly suicidal at an address on South Chestnut. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was fine and didn’t want to harm himself. The officer advised him to contact the HPD immediately if he ever felt the need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.