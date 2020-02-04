8:10 a.m. – A woman called to report she returned home and found a window broken out of her residence on East Walters. A formal criminal mischief complaint was filed.
8:12 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her daughter was pushed out of a seat on the school bus, resulting in a broken arm. School resource officers were notified.
8:38 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with a psychiatric patient while they administered medication. Assist completed. They requested the same about five hours later and an officer again obliged.
8:40 a.m. – A man called to report a dog missing from his residence. Animal Control was notified.
9:24 a.m. – A woman called to report an aggressive dog running loose on East Walters, keeping her from being able to get to her vehicle. Animal Control picked up the dog that had a chest wound.
9:43 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 31-year-old man on a Eureka Springs Police warrant for failure to pay fines with bond set at $590. He was later released with a new court date per Eureka Springs Police.
10:01 a.m. – An employee at Elite Vapor Pro reported theft of a vaping device. A formal complaint was filed.
10:14 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officer watch for a 15-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Officers were notified.
11:59 a.m. – A caller reported an older man walking beside the Bypass near Ramsey Motors had fallen several times. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
12:24 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound from the McDonald’s on Main Street. Officers were notified.
1:34 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report he had given a vehicle to a female subject and the license plate registered to him was still on it. He said she had moved out of state and he had been getting towing bills although the vehicle wasn’t in his possession. He was advised it was a civil matter.
1:38 p.m. – A caller reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill, but an officer examined the bill and said it was real.
1:46 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone hit his vehicle while it was parked on the east side of the square. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:01 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported another employee had been shoplifting and they needed an officer present when she was confronted. The officer arrested the 27-year-old woman for theft of property and she was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
2:49 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported a deputy had driven past the intersection of Highway 65 and Hester Drive and saw what appeared to be a minor wreck. An officer responded, but said the driver was just experiencing mechanical problems. The officer took the driver to his residence.
3:19 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported two female subjects in custody for shoplifting. A 36-year-old woman was arrested for theft of property with bond set at $660, then later released with a new court date. A 34-year-old woman was also arrested for theft of property with bond set at $660, but she was released to a Carroll County deputy on their warrant.
3:26 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about finding a safe place for his son to live while attending college in Harrison. He was advised of the requested information.
3:57 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Hill Avenue. Information left for Animal Control.
5:10 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported alarms went off when a female subject walked out of the store. The subject said she didn’t take anything, then left in a vehicle with a male subject. An officer said management was going to secure video surveillance footage for a complaint. About 15 minutes later, the employee called again to report the subject had returned the merchandise she took, so no further action was necessary.
5:54 p.m. – A male subject called to report he and his father had been in a verbal dispute regarding a guitar the caller sold. He said he had pepper spray and his father said he had a gun, but the father left the residence. An officer explained legal options to the caller.
6:08 p.m. – A female subject called to report another driver rear-ended her vehicle at the traffic signal at Main and Bower, then drove away from the scene and pulled onto the parking lot outside Casey’s on South Main. An officer spoke to the caller, who declined a formal complaint due to minimal damage to her vehicle.
6:58 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 45-year-old man for theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card and obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $10,000. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
7:17 p.m. – A man on Cliff Circle reported a male subject went to his residence and threatened him. An officer said the suspect was gone when he arrived, but extra patrol was issued and the man said he would call again if the suspect returned.
9:02 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported on South Walnut. Officers were notified.
9:03 p.m. – An employee at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart called to report they had received numerous calls from a male subject claiming to be a police officer. An officer said there had been no criminal violations and the caller was advised to block the number and notify the Attorney General if necessary.
9:04 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking on what appeared to be a minor traffic incident near the Youth Center. He later said a wheel fell off of the vehicle while a female subject was driving it, but her brother was on his way in a flatbed pickup to help her with the vehicle.
