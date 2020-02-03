2:58 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver southbound on Highway 65 North. An officer stopped the vehicle, but no arrests were noted.
6:33 a.m. – A caller reported a dead cow in the roadway on Capps Road just east of Highway 397. The Arkansas Department of Transportation was notified to clear the roadway.
7:41 a.m. – A male subject called to report he had been receiving threatening text messages from an unknown subject. An officer spoke to the caller and advised him of the proper steps to take to avoid such messages in the future.
9:06 a.m. – A woman called to report she had locked her keys in her vehicle. She said she had no money for a locksmith or a wrecker service and her son was with her. Assist completed.
10 a.m. – A caller reported some suspicious subjects walking around Meek’s Lumber. An officer said the gates were locked at the business and a representative said the subjects were part of an inventory crew.
11:06 a.m. – A female subject called to report her aunt and uncle harassing her. She was referred to the BCSO due to being outside the city limits.
11:28 a.m. – A male subject called to report receiving harassing communications from his ex-wife and he was afraid she would try to break in his residence. He was advised of the necessary steps to obtain an order of protection.
11:43 a.m. – A female subject called to report a dog missing from her residence. Information passed on to Animal Control.
12:24 p.m. – A woman called to report her juvenile son was walking around their residence with a knife and threatening to kill her and himself. An officer said the boy was taken to NARMC for treatment and evaluation. About an hour later, an NARMC employee requested an officer help with the mother, who had become confrontational. An officer advised the woman to leave and not return unless she was needed.
2:06 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about having unwanted people removed from his residence. The officer explained the necessary steps for an eviction process.
2:14 p.m. – An employee at Goodwill called to report finding possible controlled substance in a donation. An officer said the items were not drug related and would be disposed of properly.
3:35 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD stating she had gone for a walk, but wasn’t sure where she lived or how to get home. NARMC was notified and the woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
4:17 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Capps Road and old Farm Road.
4:26 p.m. – A man went to the HPD with his daughter to report she had been receiving inappropriate text messages. A formal complaint was filed for harassing communications.
7:42 p.m. – A female subject called to report losing her phone somewhere in town. Information noted in case it was turned in.
8:15 p.m. – A Boone County deputy requested a K9 unit to help with a traffic stop at White Oak Road and Sansing Hollow Road. Assist completed.
9:04 p.m. – A female subject called to report her mother had not returned to their motel room after leaving with some friends. Authorities determined the woman, who suffered from dementia, was actually at her own residence and her grandson was notified.
9:12 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her husband had made comments in a video threatening to kill himself. An officer spoke to the 53-year-old man, who said he didn’t want to harm himself. EMS was notified and they cleared the man.
9:54 p.m. – A female subject called to report she hit two potholes on Old Stonewall Road and burst two tires on her vehicle. She said she had friends on the way with other tires, but the vehicle was blocking the roadway. An officer said the vehicle was removed and the caller was waiting for more tires.
