1:34 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Lucille. Officers arrested a 27-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $3,120. He was later released on a signature bond.
2:02 a.m. – A caller reported a noise disturbance at an address on West Ridge. An officer spoke to the occupant and advised him of the potential consequences if he didn’t keep the noise down.
7:56 a.m. – A caller reported finding a stray dog at Bunker Road and Westport the previous night. Information left for Animal Control.
8:14 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported ay North Spring Road and the Bypass.
9:03 a.m. – An employee at Methvin Sanitation reported someone dumped a load of trash at the business the previous day and left without paying the fee. Management declined a formal complaint, but asked that the subject be issued a criminal trespass warning if located.
9:17 a.m. – An anonymous male subject called to ask about the legality of a vehicle without tags being parked for several months on Connie Street. Information passed on the Code Enforcement.
9:50 a.m. – A female subject called to report three male subjects were outside Walmart when she went in the store and were still there when she left. She said they tried to get her attention, but she continued walking because they made her feel uncomfortable. Officers were notified.
11:25 a.m. – A male subject called to report that while he was stopped at the traffic signal at Highways 65 North and 43, an 18-wheeler driver got out of the big rig and started beating on the side of the caller’s vehicle, threatening to beat him up. He said the other driver got back in the semi and headed south on Highway 65. He declined a formal complaint, so the information was noted for future reference.
11:46 a.m. – A caller reported a goat running loose at Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road. Animal Control was notified, but no goats were loose when he checked the area.
12:57 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $3,720 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid.
1:03 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject dressed all in black walking behind residences on North 3rd Street. An officer responded and arrested the 28-year-old man for fleeing on foot with bond set at $410, but he was also arrested on a warrant for parole violation with no bond and a Taney County (Missouri) warrant for trafficking in stolen identities and burglary with no bond amount shown. He was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2 p.m. – A caller reported a dog missing from her residence outside the city. Information left for Animal Control.
2:09 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for an 8-year-old girl last seen with her mother in a red pickup. Officers were notified.
2:38 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report an 18-wheeler hit her vehicle at Highways 65 North and 43 and continued southbound. An officer stopped the vehicle within minutes and a formal complaint was filed.
3 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Inman due to illegal dumping.
3:50 p.m. – A caller reported the driver of a vehicle lost control on Overland Circle and went off the roadway. An officer said the driver experienced mechanical problems and was trying to fix the vehicle, which was off the roadway.
3:52 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD for help installing a child car safety seat. Assist completed.
5:37 p.m. – An employee at Burger King called to report a male subject in the drive-thru asked to have his personal cup filled with ice. When he was advised that was against store policy, he became angry and went in the store, causing a scene. An officer issued a criminal trespass warning to the 47-year-old man and he agreed to leave the business.
5:39 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Apple Tree Preschool. Information noted for insurance purposes.
6:23 p.m. – A caller reported a stray dog running loose on Hawthorne. Information left for Animal Control.
6:40 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose outside the coin laundry behind Tractor Supply. Information left for Animal Control.
7:34 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop reported the father of the driver he stopped pulled up on the scene and wasn’t happy with the stop. He was advised of the potential consequences of such actions.
8:43 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bypass Liquor. An officer said the vehicle was located unoccupied outside an address on North Biddle.
9:25 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 27-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance with bond set at $1,825, as well as on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,473 cash only. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
