1:01 a.m. – A caller reported some subjects were possibly using drugs in a vehicle parked outside the McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. An officer arrested a 30-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $635, as well as a 30-year-old woman for possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,535. Both were later released after posting professional bond.
1:26 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from Holiday Island. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about five hours later.
7:08 a.m. – A male subject called to report his roommate told him two masked men went in their residence on North Maple, hit her and stole his gaming system. A formal complaint was filed.
7:39 a.m. – An officer went to the Sebastian County Jail to transport a 56-year-old male inmate back to Harrison.
7:54 a.m. – A female subject called to report she was driving on the bridge over Dry Jordan on Prospect when another driver rear-ended her vehicle and continued eastbound. A formal complaint was filed.
8:24 a.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported a male subject stole items from a vendor’s truck and fled on foot. Officers didn’t locate the subject and store management said they would review video surveillance footage for more information.
8:28 a.m. – A caller reported hearing a possible gunshot in the area of West Newman. Officers didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
8:38 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for future reference.
10:20 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her ex-boyfriend harassing her. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
11:46 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about keeping her son’s ex-girlfriend away from their property. An officer advised her of her options.
12:08 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about open carry laws. Information given.
12:39 p.m. – Missouri Highway Patrol contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 37-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was taken to the Dunklin County Jail for incarceration with a hold for the HPD.
12:53 p.m. – An employee at Mediquick called to report the mother of a patient made threats of physical violence. She declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
1:05 p.m. – A male subject called to report the license plate lost or stolen from his vehicle. He said he would go to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
3:07 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Pine Street and Ridge Avenue.
3:34 p.m. – A woman called to report her 15-year-old son was having a mental breakdown and fighting with her and her husband. An officer said the juvenile was taken to a mental health facility.
3:39 p.m. – A caller reported a dog and cat left in a vehicle parked on Dawson Drive. Animal Control responded and advised the caller that the animals weren’t in imminent danger, so breaking windows out of the vehicle wasn’t justified. The caller was advised to call the next day if the animals were still in the vehicle. About an hour later, another man called to report the vehicle. An officer made contact with the registered owner and she said she would be responding within 15 minutes.
5:37 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking on the roadway on South Pine. An officer advised the 53-year-old man to stay off the street, but he also arrested a 31-year-old man on a BCSO warrant and took him straight to the Boone County Jail.
8:10 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General called to report he was closing the store and thought he could hear someone walking on the roof. An officer responded and located two juvenile females with a shopping cart in the area. The girls were advised to return the cart to the store, but the officer didn’t locate anyone on the roof.
9:43 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Industrial Park Road. An officer spoke to the 48-year-old woman and 58-year-old man in the residence, who said it had been verbal only and they would quiet down. The officer also served them with unspecified read-only arrest warrants.
11:58 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported at Highway 65 and North Sisco.
