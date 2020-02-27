1:04 a.m. – A Walmart employee called to report a male subject who had been asked to stay away from the business had returned. An officer located the 42-year-old man and issued him a criminal trespass warning for the business. He left the area, but an officer on a traffic stop a few minutes later cited him for driving on a suspended license. He was released with a court date and the vehicle was turned over to another individual.
9:22 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out helping a motorist at the corner of Ridge and Maple. He arrested a 37-year-old man for DWI (drugs) with bond set at $1,015 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:10 a.m. – A caller reported finding drug paraphernalia in the area of Golden Pawn. An officer seized the item.
10:31 a.m. – An officer out at Boone County District Court arrested a 30-year-old man on a warrant for hot checks with bond set at $370.28, but he was later released on a signature bond.
10:36 a.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 25-year-old male inmate with a warrant for violation of a protection order and second-degree battery with bond set at $1,500. He remained incarcerated.
10:58 a.m. – A male subject called to report a large animal possibly living under a shed in the back yard of a residence on North Cherry and tearing up things. Animal Control was notified.
11:23 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a friend not returning her personal belongings. The officer said the property was returned to the complainant.
12:37 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject wearing a pink hat and pulling a red wagon was standing in the middle of Highway 65 in front of Short Stop and trying to sit on passing cars. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
1:11 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking around in yards on Daly Drive, but an officer said it was a meter reader doing his job.
1:36 p.m. – A woman called to report she had been fired from a job and her former boss was harassing her regarding keys to the business. An officer said the parties agreed to meet and the keys would be returned.
2:25 p.m. – A woman called to report the doorbell camera on her residence on South Birch picked up a disturbance between two female subjects, but an officer said no one was in the area when he arrived.
3:14 p.m. – A 26-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $6,000 cash only. He was later released on a signature bond.
3:28 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject pulling a wagon was creating issues in front of Ace Hardware. An officer said the woman agreed to move along.
3:54 p.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on South Kelly due to someone stealing her newspapers. Officers were notified.
4:09 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about laws regarding bicycles. Information given.
4:17 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 7 from the Southern Hills area. Officers were notified.
4:20 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had locked herself out of her vehicle and it was still running. Assist completed.
5:07 p.m. – A male subject called to report his roommate was going in rooms where she wasn’t allowed and throwing things around. An officer said there had been a mutual disagreement and both parties were advised to stay out of each other’s belongings.
6:55 p.m. – Marion County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 39-year-old man for failure to appear in court on criminal trespass and third-degree battery with bond set at $1,520 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
9:44 p.m. – A caller reported someone with a flashlight behind Honda Tech as well as a suspicious vehicle parked on Wolf Springs Road. An officer said the area was clear when he arrived on scene.
9:49 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about buying a vehicle under false pretenses. He was advised it was a civil matter.
9:55 p.m. – A woman called to report she heard something hit the front door of her residence, then a vehicle driving away. An officer said the noise was probably a newspaper delivery person. She called back about an hour later to report her dog had been barking continuously and she thought someone might be outside her residence. An officer checked the area, but didn’t locate anything suspicious.
10:08 p.m. – A woman called to report hearing someone knocking on the back door of her residence, but an officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
