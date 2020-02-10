12:44 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked outside the First Christian Church. A male juvenile in the vehicle was issued a warning for violating the city’s curfew ordinance and a female juvenile was issued a citation because she was issued a warning the previous month.
12:53 a.m. – An employee at the Super 8 Motel called to report another employee allowed a couple to rent a room not knowing they were on the do-not-rent list. An officer spoke to the subjects and the 32-year-old man was arrested on a BCSO warrant for third-degree assault on a household member, then transported to the Boone County Jail. The officer also issued the man and woman criminal trespass warnings for the business.
6:50 a.m. – A caller reported water had been leaking from a manhole at Troy and Main and it had frozen overnight. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
9:22 a.m. – An officer out at Boone County Circuit Court arrested a 58-year-old man on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was released to custody of the court.
9:59 a.m. – An officer out at an address on Sunset Lane arrested a 32-year-old woman on a warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,615. She was later released on a signature bond after paying a $50 warrant service fee.
10:45 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported eastbound on Capps Road. An officer stopped the vehicle and arrested a 20-year-old female subject for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released after posting $635 professional bond.
10:56 a.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject took off in the caller’s vehicle from an address on South Cherry. A formal theft complaint was filed and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the pickup. Newton County authorities reported locating the vehicle later that afternoon. They said it would remain where it was until the ground was firm enough for a wrecker to tow it.
11:04 a.m. – An employee at Orion Waste Solutions reported a male subject threw a bag of trash in a dumpster outside the business and drove away. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
11:37 a.m. – An officer out at House of Hope arrested a 31-year-old man on a warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
1:29 p.m. – A caller reported finding several bags of trash at the Fairgrounds and mail inside was for a woman reportedly living on South Birch. An officer made contact with the woman, who said she would clean it up later because she was out of town at the time. The officer explained the potential consequences if she didn’t clean it up.
1:38 p.m. – A 27-year-old woman went to the HPD to be served with a read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on no seat belt and no proof of insurance. She was later released with a new court date.
1:58 p.m. – A caller reported a driver hit a utility pole on Bower near Pine. Entergy was also notified.
3:59 p.m. – A female subject called to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred outside Walmart, but she didn’t know exactly when. Information noted.
4:12 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone hit his daughter’s vehicle the previous night outside Dollar General on West Rush. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:20 p.m. – A caller reported two panhandlers at the Highway 65 and Wal-Mart Drive intersection had a dog that got loose and was running in and out of traffic. The caller said the subjects appeared to have gotten control of the dog, but officers were notified.
5:21 p.m. – A caller reported two suspicious male subjects looking in vehicles parked outside Hudson Tire and Battery. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
5:52 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on the Bypass near Ben Eddings Motor Group. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the driver was fine, but a written warning was issued.
6:18 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be clearing debris from the roadway at Nicholson and Main.
6:27 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported having a female shoplifter in custody. An officer issued the 63-year-old woman a citation to appear in court and a formal theft complaint was filed.
7:06 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a subject on a bicycle on North Main. The rider was advised to install lights on the bike.
7:26 p.m. – A caller reported a parking lot hit-and-run wreck outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
7:44 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 42-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
7:59 p.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject continually harassing him by text message. An officer explained his options.
9:11 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report she had been attacked by a man, but he fled the residence on South Sycamore after he saw she was on the phone. An officer spoke to both parties and determined there wasn’t evidence necessary for formal charges, so they were told to separate for the night.
9:11 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject who had been told to stay away from the business had returned. The employee said the subject then got in a vehicle and fled the parking lot. A few minutes later, an officer initiated a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and arrested an 18-year-old male subject on a warrant for theft of property and breaking or entering with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:34 p.m. – A caller reported someone revving the engine of a pickup for about 20 minutes outside apartments on Cottonwood Road. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
11:27 p.m. – A caller reported a possible prowler in the area of Glenview, but an officer didn’t locate anything suspicious in the area.
11:33 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 20-year-old male subject on a BCSO warrant for speeding and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $935. He was taken to the Boone County Jail and released to a jailer.
11:42 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 entering the north city limits. Officers were notified.
