1:30 a.m. – A Walmart employee reported finding a bag of syringes in a bathroom at the business. An officer properly disposed of the items.
4:04 a.m. – A man called to report he returned home on North Cherry when his girlfriend hit him with a wrench and began breaking things. He also said it appeared she had cut herself. An officer said the 44-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
5:44 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject with a flashlight walking in the turn lane on the Bypass near Quality Feed. An officer located the subject nearby, but he wasn’t in the roadway.
7:06 a.m. – A caller reported finding a driver’s license and other cards on a parking lot off Sisco Avenue. An officer took the items to the HPD for safekeeping.
8:25 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a car crash at Bower and Main. He also requested dispatch contact management at Wholesale Auto to let them know some of their vehicles were damaged.
9:54 a.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 28-year-old male inmate with a warrant for tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver with bond set at $10,000 cash only. He remained incarcerated.
10:12 a.m. – A female subject called requesting information on eviction notices. Information given.
10:48 a.m. – A man called to report a live chicken fell out of a truck on Highway 65 near Sunset Customs. He said he moved the bird off the roadway and left it by a fire hydrant. Animal Control was notified.
11:42 a.m. – An employee at Castle Rental and Pawn reported a male subject who had rented a TV stopped making payments. A formal complaint was filed for theft of rented property.
12:01 p.m. – A woman called to report her 14-year-old daughter left their residence and was possibly headed to Minnie Harris Park. An officer located the girl and took her home, then advised the mother of the steps to take for a Family in Need of Services petition.
12:05 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Goblin Drive. Officers were notified.
1:01 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor hired someone to cut down all the trees along their property border. She was advised it was a civil matter.
1:16 p.m. – A caller reported his neighbors were digging a trench under his fence. He was advised of his options.
2:02 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report her landlord was throwing her property out of the house. An officer spoke to the landlord, who said he was just cleaning the property where the caller had been served with three eviction notices and still refused to vacate.
3:34 p.m. – A man went to the HPD with his juvenile daughter to talk to an officer about battery. He said another female juvenile was pursuing a relationship with his daughter and there had been inappropriate and unwelcomed touching. An officer explained the proper steps to take.
3:47 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main and Stephenson.
4:48 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 24-year-old man on a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on expired tags and no proof of insurance. He was later released after posting $590 professional bond. He was also served with an HPD read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license, then released with a new court date.
5:03 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested help with an unruly 17-year-old psychiatric patient. Assist completed.
5:21 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Pine. Information left for Animal Control.
5:29 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about child custody issues. He was advised of the proper steps to take.
6:05 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone put a different lock on the storage unit she had been renting, so she used bolt cutters to remove it and discovered all her property missing. A formal theft complaint was filed.
9 p.m. – A caller reported a “strange dude” pulling on doors at Ozark Auto Body. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived and he cleared the building.
9:07 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report seeing what he thought was a dead body in a vehicle parked behind the Boone County Library. An officer made contact with the owner of the vehicle, then looked inside. He later said there were only bags of recyclables in the vehicle.
11:25 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check the welfare of her elderly mother at an address on Cottonwood Road because she hadn’t been able to make contact with her. An officer said the woman had just been sleeping and was fine.
