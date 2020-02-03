12:20 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking an occupied vehicle parked outside Ozark Crossing. The occupant was advised of the curfew ordinance.
12:36 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an occupied vehicle parked at Maplewood Cemetery. A 27-year-old man was arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, no registration and no proof of insurance. He was later released after posting $2,300 professional bond.
6:33 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for an 18-year-old female subject who had been reported missing. Officers were notified.
7:56 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about retrieving her personal property from her ex-boyfriend’s residence. An officer explained it was a civil matter.
8:44 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about the process to have his criminal record expunged. Information given.
12:18 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officer watch for a vehicle reported stolen from the Arkansas Welcome Center. Officers were notified.
1:47 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a man and woman in a confrontation at Willow and Ridge. He later said the dispute had been verbal only and the parties agreed to separate.
1:48 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about his brother falsely receiving a citation. The officer explained the proper steps to take.
2:13 p.m. – A male subject called to ask if anyone had turned in a chainsaw that fell off of his pickup, possibly in the area of the square. He declined a formal complaint, but asked to be notified in case it was turned in.
5:38 p.m. – A male subject called to report it appeared someone had hit the ATM outside Arvest Bank at Highway 65 and Industrial Park Road and it was off the pedestal. A bank representative was notified and he checked all Arvest ATMs in the city, but none were damaged.
6:22 p.m. – A woman called to report her boyfriend got out of their vehicle, opened the hood and dismantled some wiring, leaving her stranded outside the McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. An officer responded, but the woman was gone and the man involved said she had left in the vehicle. The officer took the man to an address on North Willow.
9:16 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on South Ash, but officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.