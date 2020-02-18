12:42 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked at the Sports Complex. He later said the subjects decided to move along.
12:52 a.m. – Marion County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 38-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,295. The warrant was confirmed valid, but neither Marion County nor Boone County was able to hold him, so he was released on a signature bond.
1:28 a.m. – A woman called to report someone tried to open the door of her residence on Maryott. She said her dogs started barking and the subject fled, apparently on foot because no vehicle was heard. An officer checked the area, but didn’t locate anything suspicious.
1:50 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a female subject walking in the roadway at Highways 65 North and 43. He later said the 43-year-old woman was just walking to Casey’s and was fine.
3:12 a.m. – An employee at NARMC reported two intoxicated female subjects in the emergency room. An officer arrested both 18-year-olds for minor in possession of alcohol and they were later released after posting $440 professional bond each. The officer went to a residence on Kitchens Street and arrested a 34-year-old woman for four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was later released after posting $3,640 professional bond.
9:11 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a female subject sending him text messages threatening to exploit personal pictures of him on the internet if he didn’t pay her money. An officer said the messages were from out of state and it appeared to be a scam, so the officer explained the subject’s options.
10:13 a.m. – Boone County authorities reported receiving a call regarding a suspicious vehicle parked on Antique Court. An officer spoke to the caller, who said someone went to get the car and left the area.
11:05 a.m. – The unattended death of an 87-year-old man was reported at an address on Highway 65 North. The coroner’s office took over the scene.
12:11 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Walmart and eventually parking outside the Dollar General on West Rush. Information noted because the vehicle was unoccupied at the time.
1:04 p.m. – A woman called to report a window of a residence on Davis Avenue had been shot out with a BB gun. A formal complaint was filed.
1:08 p.m. – An employee at Harrison Retirement Center requested an officer remove an unruly resident. An officer said they would have to go through the eviction process to have the resident removed.
1:19 p.m. – A male subject called to report the license plate lost or stolen from his vehicle. A formal complaint was filed.
1:42 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her estranged husband because he wasn’t answering the door of his residence, but she called a second time before an officer arrived to report the subject was fine.
4:01 p.m. – A woman called to report another female subject at Sanctuary had been bullying her. An officer responded and arrested a 39-year-old woman on a Stone County (Missouri) warrant for failure to appear in court on tampering with a motor vehicle and property damage with bond set at $15,000 cash only. However, she was later released because all local jails were full at the time.
5:12 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on South Chestnut. An officer responded, but a second caller about an hour later said the subject in question was fine and had gone to work.
5:19 p.m. – A male subject on North Spruce called to report a female neighbor went to his residence and asked him to call police. An officer responded and found the male suspect was gone, but other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the 30-year-old man on assault charges.
6:05 p.m. – Hot Spring County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old man for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $920. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was outside extradition range.
10:04 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 20-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on speeding. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $395 professional bond.
10:51 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her boyfriend, who was mentally ill and had no medication. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
11:34 p.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject had been looking in the caller’s apartment window at The Links, then fled on foot when noticed. An officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary in the area, but extra patrol was issued.
