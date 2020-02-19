8:09 a.m. – Arkansas State Police requested officers watch for a black Suburban with front end damage that was involved in a hit-and-run wreck on Highway 14 West of Omaha. Officers were notified.
8:21 a.m. – A man called to report he had been involved in a non-injury wreck at Highway 65 and Wal-Mart Drive earlier that day. He said the parties exchanged insurance information and left the area. He was advised that both parties would have to go to the HPD if they wished to file a formal report.
8:52 a.m. – A Parks Department employee reported finding two wallets – one belonging to a man, the other to a woman – at the Soccer Complex. The woman’s wallet was returned to her, but officers weren’t able to make contact with the man.
9:26 a.m. – A man called to report his wallet was stolen while he was sleeping under the bridge near Ben Eddings Motor Group. An officer spoke with him, but he called back later to report his wallet had been turned in at the House of Hope.
12:22 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
12:49 p.m. – Detectives advised they were executing a search warrant at an address on North Highland. The Special Operations Team was also on scene.
1:22 p.m. – A woman called to file a complaint against a probation officer. She was referred to a Probation and Parole supervisor to report how she felt she was treated.
2:09 p.m. – A woman called to report her 11-year-old daughter told her a man touched her inappropriately at Walmart that day. A formal complaint was filed for harassment.
3:44 p.m. – A man called to report his wife’s medication was stolen from their vehicle while it was parked outside Cash Saver. He said he would go to the HPD with his wife later to file a formal complaint.
3:49 p.m. – A man called to report his 13-year-old daughter was in the custody of her mother out of state and she told him she was raped by a man in his 30s. He said he tried to file a complaint with police in that jurisdiction, but they referred him to the HPD first. He was advised he needed to contact Boone County authorities because he lived outside the city.
5:09 p.m. – A woman called stating her dog had gone to her neighbor’s residence and the neighbor said she could claim it as her own if the dog stayed more than four hours. Information left for Animal Control.
5:42 p.m. – An employee at Hudson’s Supermarket called to report three juveniles with skateboards had been asked to leave the property, but they were still hanging around the greenhouse. He only asked the information be noted for future reference in case damage was found.
7:03 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Capps Road. Information noted for future reference.
7:55 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an occupied vehicle parked behind First Presbyterian Church. He later said one subject was cited for possession of controlled substance and released.
9:27 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 26-year-old man for simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving and improper use of registration. He was later released after posting $25,000 professional bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.