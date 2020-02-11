3:06 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 23-year-old female subject for driving on a suspended license, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released after posting $5,000 professional bond.
3:34 a.m. – A woman called to report hearing someone banging on the door of her residence on North Rowland, but there was no one there when she opened the door. An officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
8:02 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on First National Bank Drive after a male subject was found sleeping on the porch of a business that morning. Officers were notified.
8:24 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Arkansas Children’s University due to a juvenile receiving threats. Officers were notified.
8:41 a.m. – A female subject called to report she had sold a vehicle and the new owner was still using the license plate she put on the car. An officer determined the vehicle had been wrecked and towed to a body shop, so the caller was advised of her options.
10:02 a.m. – A firefighter reported he had been sent to an address on West Court regarding a clean premises violation and he found the door of the residence open when he arrived. An officer said it didn’t appear anyone was at home at the time. Assist completed.
10:14 a.m. – A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend was arguing with her and refused to leave her residence when asked. An officer spoke to both parties and determined it had been verbal only, but they agreed to attempt to cohabitate for the rest of the day.
11:21 a.m. – A caller reported a resident on East Milum was keeping several roosters. Animal Control said no one was at the residence at the time, but a door hanger was left instructing the resident to contact police.
12:52 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her mother’s husband at an address on North Cherry Street. She said she hadn’t been able to make contact with him since she informed him her mother had been hospitalized in Fayetteville. An officer said the residence was secure and neighbors said they had last seen him the previous Friday. The officer also talked to hospital staff, who said they had not been in contact with him either. Law enforcement agencies in northwest Arkansas were asked to watch for the man. An officer went back to the residence later that afternoon and found the man had been sick with the flu and couldn’t get out of bed, but was otherwise fine.
1:13 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his ex-wife harassing his family members. He asked that an officer be present when he made contact with her to handle the matter. An officer spoke to the man and was unable to verify he had a protection order filed again the ex-wife, so he was referred to the BCSO for confirmation. He went to the HPD the following morning to talk to an officer about the same issue. The officer spoke to both parties and told them to leave each other alone.
1:16 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her husband being falsely arrested. She was referred to the prosecutor’s office.
1:29 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her estranged husband had been sending her messages via Facebook. The information was passed on to the officer who took the original report from the woman.
1:49 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her ex-husband had violated the order of protection she held against him by contacting her through social media. A formal complaint was filed.
2:09 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Forward Drive. Officers were notified.
2:19 p.m. – A Walmart employee went to the HPD with several theft cases to be filed. An officer filed the cases.
4:27 p.m. – A caller reported a woman walking in and out of traffic on West Central. An officer spoke to the woman and told her to stay off the roadway.
5:13 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about receiving harassing communications from his sister. An officer explained the necessary steps to obtain an order of protection.
5;50 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a debit card he found in an ATM. The owner was contacted and she went to the HPD later to get the card.
6:21 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the turn lane on the Bypass near Ben Eddings. An officer checked the area, but the subject was gone.
6:24 p.m. – Independence County authorities requested officers watch for an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing and could be with her non-custodial biological parents. Officers were notified. A few minutes later, an officer initiated a traffic stop on the described vehicle that was driven by the girl’s biological mother, but the girl wasn’t in the car and she said she hadn’t been in contact with her daughter.
6:35 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD with her juvenile son to report he had been using her debit and credit cards to buy video games online. She asked that an officer explain the potential consequences of such actions and the officer obliged.
10:01 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to the subject in question, but she said she didn’t want to harm herself. She did say she had been feeling depressed, so she agreed to check herself in to get back on her medication.
11:52 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to the occupants and determined the dispute had been verbal only.
