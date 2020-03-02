6:14 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officer watch for a vehicle reported stolen and last seen in Alpena. Officers were notified.
6:46 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
9:18 a.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported northbound on the Bypass from Kum & Go. Officers were notified.
9:38 a.m. – A male subject called to report he was out of town, but he got a call regarding someone being inside his residence on East Gordon. An officer said a female subject was at the residence packing her belongings because she and the caller had broken up. The officer said the subject was allowed on the property due to no proper eviction notice.
9:58 a.m. – A woman called to report someone had stolen chocolate milk from the back of a residence on North Willow, and had opened an electrical box as well. She declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
10:03 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle had been parked for several days outside an address on East College. An officer said the vehicle was registered to a resident who lived nearby.
11:20 a.m. – An employee at Casey’s on Highway 65 North reported receiving a counterfeit $1 bill. A formal forgery complaint was filed.
12:17 p.m. – A man called to report an unwanted female subject at a residence on South Hickory. An officer said there had been a verbal disturbance, but a 34-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant for inadequate insurance during accident. She was later released after posting $1,075 professional bond.
1:37 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on West South Avenue.
1:55 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on Ruff Lane, but an officer said it had been verbal only.
2:48 p.m. – A caller reported goats running loose at Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road. The owner was notified.
3:23 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a multiple-vehicle wreck at Main and Bower.
3:27 p.m. – A caller reported reckless drivers on a motorcycle and two four-wheelers on Prestonwood. An officer said the vehicles were gone when he arrived.
4:44 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects walking around and looking in vehicles parked outside the hospital. An officer said there was no one on foot when he checked the area.
4:52 p.m. – A caller reported a water line leaking on Ocoee Cove. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
5:15 p.m. – A caller reported possible gunshots in the area of the White Oak Condominiums. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious in the area and said any gunshots might have been outside the city limits.
5:47 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a hit-and-run wreck on the Bypass. The caller said one driver continued away from the scene, while the other driver stopped to inspect his vehicle and also left the area. An officer said there would be no complaint filed until a victim came forward.
6:01 p.m. – A man called to report a neighbor’s dogs got loose on North Robinson and tried to attack his dog. He said he spoke to the owner of the other dogs and she told him to keep his own dogs inside. The information was noted and officers were notified.
8:55 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject panhandling outside Walmart. An officer told the 48-year-old man to stay out of traffic.
9:24 p.m. – An employee at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart called to report the reckless driver’s that had been reported in the past were back and the drivers were honking their horns when people started placing orders in the drive-thru. An officer said the vehicles were gone when he arrived.
9:31 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject walking in the roadway on Highway 7 South near the Highway 43 junction. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
10:01 p.m. – A female subject called to report seeing a Snapchat video of a female subject talking medication and saying goodbye to everyone. The caller didn’t have an address for the subject other than it was in Harrison. An officer determined that the BCSO had also received the same call and had a deputy going to the address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.