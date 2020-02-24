12:41 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked at the Fairgrounds. The man and woman, both 25, agreed to leave the area.
5:15 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle on Lake Shore Drive. The man and woman agreed to leave the area.
6:13 a.m. – A 44-year-old female inmate at the Boone County Jail was served with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $355 cash only. She remained incarcerated.
7:20 a.m. – An officer on patrol was flagged down by a woman at Casey’s on South Main stating a male subject was in her vehicle and refused to get out. The officer said the subjects had a disagreement, but the man decided to leave.
7:50 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about child custody issues. Information given. He called back that afternoon with more questions, so an officer gave him more answers.
9:51 a.m. – A firefighter requested an officer at an address on West Sherman while he dealt with a clean premises matter. Assist completed. Later that day, he requested an officer at the address while a letter regarding the issue was delivered. Assist completed.
10:34 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer at an address on North 3rd Street due to a possible drug overdose. The officer said the female subject declined medical treatment and went back inside the residence.
10:38 a.m. – Marion County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 37-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on shoplifting with bond set at $880 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
12:05 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject using a clothes hanger to make entry to a vehicle outside the hospital. An officer said the 45-year-old woman produced proper paperwork proving she was the owner of the vehicle.
1:14 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor’s aggressive dog attacked the caller’s dog and tried to attack her husband. She declined a formal complaint, but asked that an officer speak to the neighbor. Assist completed.
1:25 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a female subject at an address on North Willow. The caller said she was talking to the subject on the phone when she became agitated that her boyfriend, who had hit her in the past, showed up at the address. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she was fine and just watching TV.
1:32 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 37-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on no seat belt. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was later released after posting $305 professional bond.
2:49 p.m. – An officer out at an address on North Maple arrested a 36-year-old woman on a Taney County (Missouri) warrant for passing a bad check and forgery with no bond amount shown. She was taken to the Boone County Jail to await extradition.
2:52 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive chihuahua bit a female subject at an address on East Prospect. An officer took the dog to the city pound.
3:17 p.m. – A man called to report an aggressive dog growling at his children outside an address on North Cherry. Animal Control was notified and the owner was advised she would have to speak to an officer before retrieving the dog. She went to the HPD the following afternoon and was cited for dog at large, then the dog was released to her.
4:17 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 63-year-old man for DWI and refusal to submit to chemical test. He was later released after posting $1,455 professional bond.
4:23 p.m. – A 29-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on unknowingly furnishing alcohol to a minor. He was later released after posting $580 cash bond.
4:57 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a fight about to break out between two male subjects outside the business with more subjects getting in on the argument. An officer said the individuals were given criminal trespass warnings for the business.
5:01 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband, against whom she held a protection order, had driven by her residence several times. Information noted for future reference.
5:17 p.m. – A female subject called to report her vehicle had been involved in a parking lot hit-and-run wreck, but she didn’t know where it occurred. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:26 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 36-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond because local jails were full at the time.
6:08 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on North 1st Street near East Ridge.
7:56 p.m. – Van Buren County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 50-year-old woman for hot checks with bond set at $1,655.20. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released with a new court date.
8:46 p.m. – A Walmart employee called to talk to an officer about a theft case. Information given.
9:28 p.m. – A man called to report a stray dog showed up at his residence on Grandview. Information left for Animal Control.
9:30 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a crime that occurred in Conway County. An officer spoke to the subject, then gave him a ride to an address on South Ash.
9:48 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject on a motorcycle parked in the driveway of a residence on Beverly Drive. An officer said the rider was gone when he checked the area, but extra patrol was issued.
10:38 p.m. – A caller reported several vehicles parked behind the McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart and the drivers were honking their horns. An officer spoke to several people outside the business, but they said the offending parties had already left.
10:53 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 7 South approaching the city limits. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the elderly man driving was fine.
