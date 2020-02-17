6:30 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about her mother threatening to place the caller’s personal belongings outside her residence. She was advised it was a civil matter.
7:01 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject asleep at the wheel of a vehicle in front of Sonic on Highway 65 North. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
7:47 a.m. – A caller reported a red steer loose on Speer Drive near Burls Way. The owner was notified.
8:25 a.m. – A female subject called to report she had been involved in a two-vehicle wreck at Main and Spruce, then exchanged insurance information with the other driver. But she then decided she need to file a formal report, so she was advised both parties needed to go to the HPD.
10:19 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possibly suicidal subject at an address on Harness Street. An officer responded, but firefighters were already on scene and said everything was fine at the time.
10:20 a.m. – A caller reported a subject wrapped up in a blanket in a vehicle parked at the Fairgrounds. An officer spoke to the male subject, who said he had been involved in a disturbance with his wife and needed to get away for a little while.
11:46 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report losing her ID card, possibly at ALDI or Walmart, within the previous week. Information noted in case it was turned in.
12:12 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her daughter having a problem with her landlord. An officer spoke to the caller, advising her that her daughter would have to abide by terms of the eviction notice and that police couldn’t extend the time frame.
12:17 p.m. – A 30-year-old woman went to the HPD to be served with a read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on no seat belt. She was later released with a new court date.
1:10 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Anderson Electric.
2:06 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check the welfare of an elderly man with a cane walking on the parking lot outside ALDI. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
2:52 p.m. – A male subject called the HPD to talk to an officer about taking a gun someone left at his house to the HPD for safekeeping. He was advised police had no reason to take the gun and he didn’t have a reason for keeping it either.
3:02 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle at an address on Bunker Road. Information noted for future reference.
5:43 p.m. – An employee at the Dollar General on Capps Road reported a male subject shoplifted a bag of candy and was still in a vehicle parked outside the store. An officer issued a criminal trespass warning to the subject.
6:22 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Orion Waste Solutions after an employee was terminated. Officers were notified.
6:54 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving several calls from a male subject asking to speak with a lawyer, the FBI and his uncle. Dispatch said he was creating a disturbance at the front desk of Hampton Inn and had set off the fire alarms at the motel, causing sprinklers to activate. An apparent standoff ensued, and the 36-year-old man was eventually taken into custody on charges of terroristic threatening, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, first-degree criminal mischief, arson and resisting arrest with bond set at $10,000 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
6:52 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the roadway on South Main near the Fairgrounds. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
7:09 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported seeing a possible juvenile run into the Rust, Dust and Wanderlust business that was closed. Officers said the business was secure when they checked the area and no one else was on scene.
7:40 p.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on Oriole. An officer said the subjects involved both said it had been verbal only and one of them was leaving.
9:28 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with an unruly patient. Officers were still tied up at Hampton Inn, so a Boone County deputy assisted.
9:31 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on Central Avenue. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
9:59 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman stating there was a male subject in her residence on North Spring Street refusing to leave. An officer said the 27-year-old man was gone when he arrived on scene, but other law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for him and a formal complaint was filed.
10:26 p.m. – A caller reported a woman outside an address on North Willow was yelling that she had been attacked. Officers responded and arrested a 45-year-old man on a Green Forest Police warrant for failure to appear in court on disorderly conduct with bond set at $320. He was taken to Alpena and released to Carroll County authorities.
10:46 p.m. – A caller reported reckless drivers on the Walmart parking lot. An officer said they were gone when he checked the area.
