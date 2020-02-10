1:44 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 27-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $2,500. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. A 38-year-old woman was arrested for possession of controlled substance and obstructing governmental operations, as well as an Ash Flat warrant for failure to pay fines on shoplifting with total bond set at $3,240. She was later taken to the Marion County Jail for incarceration. A 34-year-old woman was arrested for possession of controlled substance with bond set at $2,500, but she was later released on a signature bond.
3:08 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with a possibly suicidal subject trying to leave the facility. Assist completed.
9:22 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 62-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on no seat belt. He was later released after posting $305 professional bond.
9:46 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from an address on Foley Road. Officers were notified. About two hours later, the BCSO notified the HPD the vehicle was reportedly parked outside an address on Union Road. An officer said the vehicle was recovered and the scene was released to a deputy.
10:03 a.m. – An employee at Mt. Vista reported a resident claiming elderly abuse from another employee. The caller only asked that the information be noted because an internal investigation was ongoing.
10:48 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported on North Olive.
11:12 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Hill Avenue. Officers were notified and the information was left for Animal Control.
12:45 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with a combative patient they believed still had HPD charges. An officer assisted, but the HPD had no charges. Boone County authorities were also notified.
1:37 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a male subject had gone to his residence accusing the complainant’s son of having two juvenile females staying there, although there were no juveniles in the residence. He declined a formal complaint, so the information was noted for future reference.
3:12 p.m. – A caller reported smoke coming from the wheel wells of a trailer on the roadway near Yarbrough Auto Sales. The caller also said there were people pouring water on the tires. An officer said a brake line had broken, which was the cause of the smoke. The driver was allowed to leave the trailer on the business parking lot until it could be retrieved later.
3:20 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a debit card he found in an ATM.
3:33 p.m. – A caller reported a man laid hands on a woman who was trying to get away from him outside the Dollar General on West Rush. An officer spoke to both parties and was told the disagreement was in relation to the woman owing the man $40. Neither party wanted to pursue formal charges.
3:42 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had opened someone else’s mail by mistake and the envelope contained a check. She was advised to take it to the Post Office.
5:30 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a female subject who ran into traffic on Highway 65 near Stone Bank. The officer said the woman was suffering mental issues and was warned to stay off the highway.
5:31 p.m. – A woman called to report another driver sideswiped her vehicle at Cottonwood Road and the Bypass. An officer said it appeared the vehicles had only rubbed tires and the caller declined a formal complaint.
5:42 p.m. – A caller reported finding two syringes on West Rush. An officer properly disposed of the items.
6:14 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked at Shorecrest and Brookhaven. An officer said the occupant was a property owner watching the area due so suspicious activity.
8:16 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked at the old cemetery on West Prospect. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
8:38 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for criminal mischief. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $680 professional bond.
9:19 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported leaving Buckets. Officers were notified.
9:57 p.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like fireworks in the area of North Maple, but an officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary in the area.
10:38 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Anstaff Bank on Highway 65 South.
