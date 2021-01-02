12:10 a.m. – A caller reported someone discharging fireworks in the area of Cottonwood Road, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
1:37 a.m. – A caller reported a tree possibly in the roadway at Bunker Road and Highway 7 North, but an officer said the report was unfounded.
10:21 a.m. – A caller reported a dog that was allowed to run loose on Oriole Drive and it scattered trash around. Information passed on to Animal Control.
11:01 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to ask if he could return to his residence after being arrested for battery the previous day. An officer said there was no protection order in place, so he was free to go home.
11:27 a.m. – A woman called to report someone drove through her mother’s yard the previous night. She said the vehicle was gone, but there was significant damage to the yard and bushes. An officer said that the information would be noted for insurance purposes due to a lack of suspect vehicle information.
1:50 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about obtaining a protection order. The officer said the woman and her husband had been in a disturbance the previous night, but the woman didn’t want to fill out a statement form. Extra patrol was issued and the woman was advised of how to contact Sanctuary if necessary.
2:43 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband was possibly suicidal and was driving around town, possibly going to buy ammunition. An officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The man said he had made comments to try to make his ex-wife reconcile their relationship, but he didn’t actually want to harm himself or anyone else. He said if he did have such ideas, he would reach out to police.
3:03 p.m. – A female subject called to report she overheard a man tell some children he was going to beat them for acting out as they were leaving Goodwill. Officers were notified and Boone County authorities were also asked to perform a welfare check if the subjects were located.
7:49 p.m. – Arkansas State Police requested officers watch for a red SUV northbound on Highway 65 from Valley Springs. Officers were notified.
8:02 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend had been banging a knife on the hood of a vehicle while they were performing child custody exchange. Information noted for future reference.
10:12 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a man stating some juveniles had vandalized his vehicle while it was parked on West Central. An officer responded, but the caller declined a formal complaint due to no actual damage to the vehicle.
10:46 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a male subject making suicidal comments at an address on North Maple. An officer said the subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
11:26 p.m. – A wrecker service reported receiving a call regarding towing a vehicle from the ditch on Forward Drive. An officer responded and filed a crash report.
11:27 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested a K-9 unit help a deputy at a church on Sansing Hollow Road. Assist completed.
