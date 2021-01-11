12:01 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 23-year-old male subject for probation violation. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $2,445 professional bond.
12:56 a.m. – A woman called to report she had a chalkboard in front of her residence with a message stating there was a cancer patient in the residence and that people needed to maintain physical distance and wear a mask. However, someone had rubbed off the message, although she didn’t know who might have done it. Information noted for future reference.
8:11 a.m. – A caller reported some units at Autumn Run Storage had been damaged. The caller declined a formal complaint, so the information was not for future reference.
10:19 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle parked in the roadway on Womack, but an officer said it was legally parked and not blocking traffic.
11:09 a.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for two men, ages 34 and 61, who were wanted for questioning in a murder investigation. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about eight hours later.
11:20 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
12:07 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Arbor Drive. An officer said any disturbance had been verbal only and one female subject was leaving the residence.
12:54 p.m. – A woman called a disturbance between two female subjects at House of Hope. An officer said it had been verbal only and the subjects were separating.
1:10 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop was notified that the 34-year-old man was wanted on a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance and failure to pay fines on speeding, no proof of insurance, fictitious vehicle license and failure to present insurance with total bond set at $1,287.50. Boone County authorities said they would not hold the man, so he was released and instructed to contact courthouse officials the next day.
2:15 p.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-boyfriend was breaking things at her residence and was refusing to leave. An officer said there had been a verbal dispute, but the man agreed to leave without any issue. She called back about an hour later to report he was driving recklessly in her neighborhood. Officers were notified. The man went to the HPD later to report some tools had been delivered to his ex-girlfriend’s residence the previous week. He was advised that she couldn’t stop him from collecting his personal property, but he was also told to stop driving by her house and doing burnouts.
3:57 p.m. – A female subject called requesting an officer check on her elderly mother at an address on West Newman because she hadn’t heard from her for a few days. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she had just gotten off the phone with her daughter and was fine.
4:26 p.m. – A caller reported something wrapped in a blanket in the roadway on Gipson Road. An officer said it was a dead opossum that someone covered with a blanket, but he moved it off the street.
5:15 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop cited a 20-year-old female subject for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released with a court date.
5:51 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity involving people in vehicle on Highway 397. An officer said the vehicles were gone when he checked the area, but he did locate a vehicle matching the description of one of them parked and unoccupied at a nearby residence.
6:05 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Claridge on Highway 65 South.
6:53 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her elderly brother at an address on Mountain View Drive because she hadn’t heard from him for a couple of days. An officer said no one answered the door at the residence, but the woman called back later to report she had been in contact with him and an officer was no longer needed.
