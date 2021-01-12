1:20 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop cited a 49-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and driving on a suspended license. He was later released with a court date.
6:49 a.m. – A female subject called to report she hit a deer while driving on Highway 7 North near Bunker Road. Boone County authorities were notified due to being outside the city limits.
7:58 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Industrial Park Road near Ozark Crossing.
8:21 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about protection orders and child custody issues. She was referred to a private lawyer regarding the custody matter and of the proper steps for obtaining a protection order.
8:37 a.m. – A 38-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on shoplifting and obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $2,462.98. She was later released on a signature bond.
8:42 a.m. – A woman called to report she left her wallet on the counter at a convenience store the previous Saturday and it was gone when she returned for it. A formal complaint was filed.
9:17 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about fraudulent charges on her bank account. She was referred to Newton County authorities where the infraction occurred.
11:12 a.m. – A woman called to report someone used her personal information to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
11:30 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Hawthorne Drive. Animal Control was notified.
11:46 a.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for probation violation. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $5,625 professional bond.
1:19 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle occupied by a 39-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman who were involved in a shooting in Flippin and were considered armed and dangerous. Officers were notified. Marion County reported locating the female about two hours later, but they were still searching for the man. Information passed on to officers.
1:45 p.m. – A caller reported a disabled vehicle at Main and Bower, but an officer said it was gone when he arrived.
2 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone was using a deceased woman’s ID to file for unemployment insurance benefits. She was referred to the attorney general.
2:14 p.m. – A caller reported a sick or injured raccoon on Kimes Street. Animal Control was notified.
2:39 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about child custody issues. He was advised of the proper steps to take.
3:40 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to show an officer screenshots of harassing messages she had been receiving from a male subject dating back five months. An officer said none on the messages were criminal in nature, so the information was noted for future reference.
3:49 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about an altercation with another male subject at his place of employment. An officer said the matter didn’t rise to the level of terroristic threatening.
4:14 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject going door to door on Murphy Street. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
4:40 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious subject in a box truck parked at Maple Leaf Cemetery. Officers were notified.
5:44 p.m. – A woman called to report an unwanted female subject at an address on South Clifford. An officer said the 32-year-old woman agreed to leave the premises.
6:44 p.m. – A man called requesting an officer check the welfare of his children and ex-wife at an address on South Maple. An officer spoke to the subjects and said they were fine.
6:58 p.m. – A caller reported a storage unit on South Pine had been broken into. An officer said a formal complaint would be filed pending victim cooperation.
7:33 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop served a 23-year-old male subject with a combined HPD/BCSO warrant for driving on a suspended license and failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license. He was later released with a new court date.
8 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted due to no suspect vehicle information.
8:04 p.m. – A caller reported an elderly woman wandering aimlessly on the Walmart parking lot. An officer said EMS was called to examine the woman and she decided to sit in her son’s car until he was done shopping.
8:32 p.m. – A possibly suicidal male subject was reported at Family Budget Inn. An officer said the subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
9:31 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 42-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $2,880 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
9:38 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer. The officer later said the woman admitted to stealing from Walmart and a formal report was filed.
