1:16 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle with loud pipes left running on Campus Avenue and it woke up everyone in her residence. An officer spoke to the owner, who agreed to either shut it off or leave the area.
4:03 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on East Johnson Road. An officer said the subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
8:34 a.m. – A woman called to report finding a Walmart shopping cart outside an abandoned building on Harrison Hill. An officer said the woman said she would take the cart back to the store.
9:05 a.m. – A man called to report he lived in a nursing home near a school and needed an ambulance because his catheter was stuck. He was referred to Mountain Home authorities because that’s where he lived.
9:08 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about an unspecified matter. She was referred to the BCSO due to living in Bellefonte.
9:49 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject riding a bicycle in traffic southbound on Highway 65 from Walmart. An officer said the subject was pushing the bike on the side of the road when he checked the area.
11:25 a.m. – A female subject called to report losing a folder containing her family’s birth certificates and car titles. Information noted in case it was turned in.
3:43 p.m. – Animal Control reported picking up a dog on Hawthorne Drive and taking it to the city pound.
4:31 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a subject walking on the roadway near Powell Feed. He was advised to stay off the highway.
4:46 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $2,609.37 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
5:17 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor parked a vehicle on her property and had been throwing cigarettes at her house, which she said could catch the house on fire. An officer determined there was a dispute between three neighbors regarding property lines. They were advised it was a civil matter and of the proper steps to take.
5:50 p.m. – A man called to report he dropped his wife off at a medical clinic about 1 p.m., but she wasn’t there when he went back to pick her up. Officers were notified to watch for the woman, but the man called about five hours later to report she had returned home.
6:55 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been lying between mailboxes on South Main Street, then left on foot when confronted. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
7:06 p.m. – A woman called to report a break-in at a storage unit on Airport Road. She said the lock was cut off, but nothing appeared to be missing. She only asked that the information be noted and for extra patrol. Officers were notified.
7:19 p.m. – A female subject called to report she was driving on South Main and almost hit a male subject walking in the southbound lane. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was just trying to get to Kum & Go to get a drink.
9:23 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a credit card stolen. He said he would take a statement form with him to complete and take back for a formal complaint.
9:42 p.m. – A woman called to report some male subjects tried to open the door of her apartment at The Links, but the security chain stopped it. Officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
10:37 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old man for failure to appear in court on theft of property, criminal trespass and violation of a protection order with bond set at $2,490. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
10:41 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a stalled motorist. Assist completed.
11:26 p.m. – A male subject called to report he almost slid off the low-water crossing on Old Stonewall Road due to ice. Fire fighters were notified to check the crossing to see if it needed to be closed.
