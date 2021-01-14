2:07 a.m. – An officer on patrol requested an EMS crew check a 31-year-old man for signs of hypothermia due to the weather. He later said the man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
9:01 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Newman. Animal Control was notified.
9:08 a.m. – Garland County authorities reported serving a 32-year-old man with an HPD warrant for probation violation with bond set at $920. He was later released on a signature bond.
9:23 a.m. – An 18-year-old male subject went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on fictitious tags, no proof of insurance, violation of restricted driver’s license and speeding with bond set at $1,281. He was later released on a signature bond.
10:17 a.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 32-year-old male inmate with a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
10:26 a.m. – An NARMC employee reported a suicidal female patient fled the hospital on foot. Officers searched the area, but they didn’t locate the subject.
10:34 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report fraudulent charges on her bank account. A formal complaint was filed.
10:59 a.m. – An employee at Castle Rental reported a handgun stolen from the Springdale store was located at Porter Pawn in Harrison. An officer said Springdale Police had put a hold on the gun and the matter would be worked out between the pawn shops.
12:40 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a 17-year-old girl stating she had been held against her will by her boyfriend, but she fled to a neighboring house. An officer arrested the 20-year-old male subject on a warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance with bond set at $2,990, although other charges would be pending. He was later furloughed to go to the hospital due to making suicidal comments.
12:47 p.m. – An officer advised he’d be out at a doctor’s office regarding prescription fraud. A supplemental report was filed.
12:48 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Main Street from Burger King. Officers were notified.
1:57 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report the license plate lost or stolen from his vehicle. A formal complaint was filed.
1:57 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at College and Walnut.
2:42 p.m. – A hit-and-run wreck was reported on Highway 65 North. An officer filed a formal complaint.
2:45 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about an earlier complaint he filed. He was referred to the prosecutor’s office.
3:24 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked behind Clark Office Supply. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
3:30 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,515. The warrant was confirmed valid.
4:03 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
4:45 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on East College due to reckless driver. Officers were notified.
5:21 p.m. – A male subject called to report a storage unit on Highway 43 had been broken into. He declined a formal complaint because nothing was missing, but he did request extra patrol. Officers were notified.
7:19 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 55-year-old man for failure to appear in court on obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $545. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
8:23 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on East Stephenson. An officer said there had been a fight at some point, but everything was fine when he arrived.
8:40 p.m. – A caller reported a transformer exploded on East Prospect. Entergy was notified and an officer stayed in the area for potential traffic control.
10:39 p.m. – A caller reported three subjects knocking on doors of residences on South Spruce and stating they were looking for a place to stay. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
11:41 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 stating she thought someone was trying to pick the lock on the door of her residence on West Wilson. An officer said there were no signs of forced entry and he didn’t locate anyone suspicious in the area.
