12:28 a.m. – A caller reported someone in an older car pulled was doing donuts on the parking lot of the White Oak Station, then did the same thing on the Shaker Beverage parking lot. An officer said the vehicle was parked and unoccupied in front of the registered owner’s residence.
1:39 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance in a room at Family Budget Inn, but an officer said everything was fine when he arrived.
5:41 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 19-year-old male subject who had made suicidal statements and was last seen at a residence near Omaha. Officers were notified.
7:33 a.m. – A man called to report the catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle while it was parked on North Walnut. A reported was filed for insurance purposes and extra patrol was issued for the address.
8:15 a.m. – A man called to report a small dog was running loose on North Robinson, so he took it in his house. Animal Control picked up the dog and said the owner would be cited for dog at large when located.
8:39 a.m. – A male subject called to report a neighbor’s dog tore a hole in the fence and was in his back yard. An officer said the owner of the dog was taking care of the dog.
9:01 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East Eagle. Animal Control was notified and the owner was issued a warning for dog at large.
11 a.m. – A 54-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,545 cash only. He was later released on a signature bond.
11:21 a.m. – A woman called to report someone filed for unemployment using her identity. She was referred to the attorney general.
11:45 a.m. – A caller reported two unwanted subjects at House of Hope. An officer said the individuals were issued criminal trespass warnings and agreed to leave the locations.
11:49 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer provide traffic control for a tractor fire at Wilson Springs Road and the Bypass. Assist completed.
12:04 p.m. – A man called to report a woman was using his name to fill fraudulent prescriptions at different pharmacies in town. The narcotics division was notified.
12:48 p.m. – A taxi driver reported a client refusing to pay the required fare. An officer said the matter was a miscommunication and the client was arranging payment.
12:58 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband lost his wallet in town. Information noted in case it was turned in.
1:29 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
1:37 p.m. – An officer on patrol reported trash dumped on the lower parking lot at the Fairgrounds. Extra patrol was issued.
1:57 p.m. – A caller reported a driver doing donuts on the parking lot of the White Oak Station at Highways 65 North and 43, then left northbound. A few minutes later, another caller reported the same driver doing donuts on the parking lot at ALDI. An officer located the vehicle and spoke to the 22-year-old female subject about her driving. She said she had been upset about her mother, but would refrain from driving in that fashion.
2:16 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at Highways 65 North and 43.
2:22 p.m. – An employee at Hudson’s Supermarket reported a driver hit a flagpole and damaged his vehicle. An officer said the vehicle was towed.
2:22 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had locked her young child in her vehicle at Walmart. Assist completed.
4:16 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to turn in a wallet she found at Maplewood Cemetery. An officer said the phone had been destroyed, so it was discarded.
4:27 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between a man and woman on the parking lot outside Arby’s. An officer said a man and his daughter had been throwing sauce packets at each other, but there had been no physical altercation.
4:52 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report she let a male subject borrow her vehicle the previous night, but he didn’t return it. An officer gave her a statement form to complete and advised her of the proper documentation needed for a formal complaint.
6:21 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone tried to break into his residence while he was gone. An officer said there were fresh tool marks on the door, but the man declined a formal complaint because nothing was missing and extra patrol was issued.
8 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was in pursuit of a driver southbound on Highway 7. The driver turned onto Herb Terry Road, then eventually wrecked with the driver fleeing on foot. A 36-year-old female subject was still with the vehicle and she was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released after posting $2,500 professional bond.
9:21 p.m. – Springdale Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 39-year-old man for failure to appear in court on public intoxication and resisting arrest with bond set at $1,620. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
