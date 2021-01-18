12:30 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on Kay Street. An officer said it had been verbal only due to a female subject being upset about a bike.
4:42 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle fire on North Sycamore. Fire fighters were notified. An officer said the fire was accidental while the owner was working on it.
8:33 a.m. – A woman called to report she was leaving her husband in Marion County and taking their children to an address in Harrison. She only asked that the information be noted in case he reported them missing. She also said she had notified Marion County authorities. Information noted.
8:44 a.m. – A male subject called to report harassing communication from his ex-girlfriend. An officer said he would try to make contact with the suspect.
8:48 a.m. – A woman called to report someone broke into an apartment she owned and scattered trash around. An officer tried to return her call with negative results.
9:17 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
9:57 a.m. – An employee at Family Budget Inn reported an unwanted female subject in the office refusing to leave. An officer transported the woman to Sanctuary. About an hour later, the caller reported the woman had possibly stolen towels and blankets from the laundry room. The business declined formal charges, but an officer did issue her a criminal trespass warning.
10:04 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between a man and woman on the parking lot outside Jamie’s. An officer said the subject were gone when he arrived.
10:20 a.m. – A male subject called to report his vehicle had been struck at an unknown location and time. Information noted for insurance purposes.
10:24 a.m. – A male subject called to report his father-in-law, who lived out of state, was harassing him. The information was left for the original investigating officer.
10:34 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a subject in the 1200 block of Highway 65 North. The dispatcher said there was a lot of static on the line and all that was audible was that a child was left in a vehicle and someone refused to allow the caller in the vehicle. An officer said there had been a verbal disturbance, but the subjects were advised to stop making a scene.
10:43 a.m. – A man called via 911 to report a male subject beating on the door of a residence on North 3rd Street and threatening to kill everyone inside. An officer issued the subject a criminal trespass warning for the residence and advised him of the potential consequences should he return.
12:05 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report escalating harassment from another female subject. An officer said the woman declined a formal complaint, but he did advise her of the steps to take to obtain an order of protection.
12:50 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a trailer reported stolen from Tyson’s in Bergman. Officers were notified.
1:36 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West College. Animal Control was notified.
3:09 p.m. – A caller reported a parking lot wreck that occurred overnight at The Links. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:51 p.m. – A man called to report his son’s vehicle had been burglarized while it was parked at the Sports Complex. An officer discovered a debit card that had been in the vehicle was used at a gas station. A formal complaint was filed.
5:01 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
10:08 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on Middle Street. Officers were notified.
10:22 p.m. – A caller reported an intoxicated driver leaving Buckets. An officer said the vehicle described was still parked and unoccupied outside the business.
11:37 p.m. – A male subject called to report strange noises outside his residence on North Lucille. An officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
11:52 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a previous harassment complaint she had filed. A formal report was completed.
