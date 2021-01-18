12:09 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject walking on Old Stonewall Road. He later said the subject agreed to move along.
12:34 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 42-year-old man for failure to appear in court on theft of property and criminal trespass with bond set at $1,590. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated on local felony charges with a hold for the HPD.
2:31 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance in a vehicle parked outside The Links. An officer arrested a male subject and a female subject, both 19, for public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol and disorderly conduct with bond set at $1,120 each. The female subject was released after posting professional bond and the male was released on a signature bond.
3:16 a.m. – A male subject called to report his ex-wife creating a disturbance at an address on Ruff Lane. He said he didn’t need an officer because she left when he called police, but he did want the information noted for future reference.
8:28 a.m. – A male subject called to report he let his ex-wife spend the night at his residence on North 3rd Street, but he woke up to find her standing over him with what appeared to be a knife and she was refusing to leave. An officer said the woman agreed to move along.
9:33 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a man seen running from a residence. They only asked that the man’s welfare be determined. Officers were notified.
11:31 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about abuse she suffered the previous night. She also wanted to report child abuse, but an officer determined the alleged abuse occurred 14 years earlier and outside the city. She then said she was concerned for the welfare of her unborn child. EMS was notified.
11:51 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about the legality of riding a 49cc scooter on city streets. Information given.
12:42 p.m. – A caller reported a water main leak on Ozark Drive. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
1:28 p.m. – A male subject called to report his ex-girlfriend was following him on Cottonwood Road and trying to run his vehicle off the road. He declined a formal complaint, but asked for an officer to tell her to leave him alone. An officer spoke to the female subject, but no arrest was noted.
3:07 p.m. – A female subject called to report she thought her debit card was stolen while she was at Harps. She said management reviewed surveillance video, but it didn’t show any theft. She went to the HPD later to file a formal theft complaint, but an officer had it noted that she had misplaced her wallet.
4:36 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop served a 26-year-old man with an HPD warrant for failure to comply with court orders on speeding and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,007, and a BCSO warrant for failure to comply with court orders on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $976. He was released with new court dates.
5:33 p.m. – An employee at Holiday Inn Express reported a male subject was intoxicated and scaring other guests. The subject was still in a room and was refusing to leave. An officer arrested the 30-year-old man for disorderly conduct with bond set at $390. He was later released on a signature bond.
8:13 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman stating she had been in a disturbance with her daughter and she was having trouble breathing. An officer responded to the address on North Cherry, but EMS said they didn’t need an officer.
9:33 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle occupied by possible suspects in a shooting that occurred at Bergman. An officer said a state trooper had stopped the vehicle outside Crockett Tower, but he and a K-9 unit were searching for an article that might have been thrown from the vehicle on the Main Street bridge over Lake Harrison.
11:34 p.m. – A woman called to report a noise disturbance at an address on North Liberty. An officer responded and spoke to the complainant, who said the people making noise had just left in a vehicle.
