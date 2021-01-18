12:58 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 26-year-old woman for possession of controlled substance. She was later released after posting $2,500 professional bond.
9:32 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone had hacked her bank account. She told an officer she thought someone was paying her insurance for her. She was advised to contact the insurance company for more information.
12:30 p.m. – A caller reported a woman had driven her car onto a grassy area outside Walmart. An officer said the 65-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment and one of her relatives was taking the car.
1:51 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported someone had put fliers on all vehicle parked outside the hospital. She said the subjects were gone, but employees were going to watch to see if they returned. Officers were notified.
2:30 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject wearing a green coat and orange pajamas was yelling at himself and slapping himself in the face in an alley off of North Robinson. An officer said EMS checked the subject and he didn’t appear to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was possibly just suffering a mental issue.
2:35 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
3:04 p.m. – A caller reported an unoccupied vehicle parked in the reserved prescription pick-up spot on aisle 9. Officers were notified.
3:21 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report he was still having problems with his ex-wife encouraging their daughter to make false allegations against him. He was advised that no formal complaints had been filed against him based on any of those allegations.
4:13 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a truck and trailer blocking traffic on Beverly Drive. He later said the owner agreed to move it.
4:23 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at Rock Springs Road and Speer Drive. It was moved off the roadway.
4:33 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he heard gunshots in the area of The Links. He later said a male subject had gotten a new .22 and was shooting it into a tree in a way he thought was safe, but he was advised of the potential consequences of discharging a firearm in the city limits.
6:28 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about child custody issues. She was advised to contact a lawyer and to contact Berryville Police with further information because the children were there.
6:52 p.m. – A woman called to report hearing possible gunshots on South Oak. An officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
7:15 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be removing debris from the roadway at the north interchange.
8:02 p.m. – An employee at Cash Saver reported a male subject trying to leave the store with $700 worth of merchandise. An officer responded and arrested the 39-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on hot checks with bond set at $1,125. He was later released on a signature bond after being notified to contact his probation officer regarding another arrest warrant.
9:24 p.m. – A female subject reported receiving harassing messages from an unknown subject who was able to describe the basement of her residence and the color of her dogs. Officers were notified and extra patrol was issued.
10:42 p.m. – A man called to report an occupied vehicle parked in the middle of East Rogers. He said he asked the driver to move and the subject got mouthy with him before parking in the yard of a neighboring residence. Information noted for future reference.
