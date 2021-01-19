7:58 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her estranged husband had been violating an order of protection she held against him by contacting her at her place of employment and at a friend’s residence. She was on her way to work at the time, but she went back to the HPD later that day to talk to an officer. A formal complaint was filed.
8:40 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
8:58 a.m. – A man called to report he had shipped a firearm, but it never made it to its destination. A formal complaint was filed.
9:20 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at House of Hope due to people building fires behind the agency. Officers were notified.
9:43 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a vehicle matching the description of one stolen from him was on the city parking lot. An officer said it was not the complainant’s vehicle and he was referred to the BCSO to report his vehicle stolen.
11:34 a.m. – A man called to report two stray dogs had attacked his dog at an address on North Robinson. An officer said the stray dogs were no longer in the area.
12:23 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Robinson, but an officer said it had been verbal only.
12:46 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her neighbor recording the caller’s dog barking. Information left for Animal Control.
1:15 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:26 p.m. – A female subject called to report receiving harassing text messages from a number unknown to her. An officer said someone was using the caller’s number to send illicit pictures to a group message, so she was advised to contact her phone carrier.
1:36 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
2:04 p.m. – A woman called to report finding several articles of new clothing on a yard on Lane Drive. An officer explained her options.
5:16 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle captured on video surveillance doing donuts on the Woodland Heights Baptist Church parking lot. Officers were notified.
5:20 p.m. – A caller reported a driver pulling a trailer hauling children was going slowly on South Vine, then he would stop and the children would jump off the trailer, run up to houses and back onto the trailer. An officer located the vehicle on South Chestnut. The driver said he had been hauling the children on the trailer, but he denied they were jumping off.
5:24 p.m. – A woman called to report her Ring doorbell recorded someone checking the mail at her residence on Biddle. The subject was gone when an officer arrived, but extra patrol was issued.
5:29 p.m. – A woman called to report her son had traded for a moped and she wanted to know what she could do. An officer ran the VIN and determined it wasn’t reported stolen, so she was advised it was a civil matter.
6:45 p.m. – A male subject called to report being threatened by a neighbor. An officer spoke to the caller and informed him no crime had actually been committed.
8:05 p.m. – A caller reported water bubbling up from a manhole on South Cherry. On-call Sewer Department personnel were notified.
8:24 p.m. – A landlord called requesting an officer remove an unwanted subject from an address on West Prospect. The caller said a tenant had moved out and wanted to collect personal property left behind. When advised that it was late and the tenant should go back the next day, the tenant’s boyfriend began cursing at the caller. An officer spoke to all parties and they agreed to pick up the property the following day.
8:35 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a suspicious occupied vehicle parked beside Highway 65 North, but he later said the driver had just pulled over to use the phone.
9:25 p.m. – An employee at Casey’s on South Main reported a vehicle had been parked at the gas pumps for about an hour and the occupants were acting strangely. An officer spoke to the man and woman, who agreed to move along.
10:25 p.m. – North Little Rock Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on criminal trespass with bond set at $1,020. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was released with a new court date.
