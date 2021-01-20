12:53 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Woodland Drive due to suspicious activity and excessive traffic. Officers were notified.
2:07 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with a patient. Assist completed.
7:31 a.m. – A caller reported a sick or injured raccoon on South Kelly. Animal Control was notified.
7:40 a.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $2,720 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was later released after posting partial cash bond of $200.
8:39 a.m. – An employee at the Boone County Senior Center reported someone stole a catalytic converter from one vehicle and tried to take others as well. Extra patrol was issued.
9:25 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at Pine Street Mini Storage with a vehicle matching the description of one Boone County authorities had requested officers watch for the previous night. The scene was released to a BCSO deputy.
9:42 a.m. – A caller reported a sick or injured racoon on Bella Vista Drive. Animal Control was notified, but the raccoon climbed in a tree, so the caller was advised to call again if it came down. About an hour later, the animal was removed from the property.
10:17 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about retrieving her personal property from a vehicle that had been impounded. An officer explained her options.
10:19 a.m. – An employee at Hudson’s Supermarket reported a female subject stole some steaks from the business, then circled the parking lot in a vehicle before leaving northbound on Main. The caller only asked that the subject be issued a criminal trespass warning if located. Officers were notified.
10:47 a.m. – A caller reported one vehicle hit another in the driveway of a residence on Belmont Avenue. Information noted for insurance purposes.
10:55 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out removing debris from the roadway on South Pine. He later said the item was a blood-covered white curtain, so he filed a report for found property.
11:03 a.m. – A female subject called to report identity theft. She was referred to the BCSO due to being outside the city limits.
12:29 p.m. – A woman called to report she had been driving on the Bypass near Miller Hardware when another vehicle almost hit her vehicle and ran her off the roadway. An officer made contact with the other party involved, who agreed to return to the scene to exchange insurance information.
1:03 p.m. – A caller reported finding possible drug paraphernalia at an address on West Prospect. An officer properly disposed of the item.
1:06 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
1:53 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a stalled vehicle at Industrial Park Road and Highway 397. Assist completed.
2:09 p.m. – A woman called to report an ex-employee took merchandise from Uptown Fashion. She said she would go to the HPD the following day to file a formal complaint. She went on to report she loaned a cell phone to an ex-tenant who refused to return it. She was advised it was a civil matter.
2:48 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about forgery. He was referred to the BCSO due to living outside the city limits.
3:07 p.m. – A male subject called to report clothing stolen from the coin laundry behind Tractor Supply. He also said he had located the only other vehicle that had been at the facility when he was there, but it was outside Town and Country Cleaners. An officer said the owner of the other vehicle said he took the clothing by mistake. The original caller declined a formal complaint after the property was recovered.
3:51 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 62-year-old man for speeding 15 over, DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance. He was later released after posting $2,490 professional bond.
4:10 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on North Maple due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
5:41 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $6,726.81. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released with a court date.
6:03 p.m. – A caller reported someone in a van driving very slowly on West College. When asked what they were doing, the occupants said they were looking for their sister to give her a sandwich. The caller said the passenger was slurring her words. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
7:04 p.m. – A caller reported a woman going door to door on Brewer Street and talking nonsense. An officer said the woman agreed to go back to her own residence and stay.
7:08 p.m. – A woman called to report her grandson had “gone berserk” at an address on South Ash. An officer responded and said the grandson at first requested EMS due to having chest pains, but he felt better within three minutes and EMS was canceled. The officer said the parties did describe a minor altercation, but neither wanted to pursue charges.
7:32 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from Berryville the previous night. Officers were notified.
7:42 p.m. – A caller reported a school bus with no taillights northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
8:47 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.