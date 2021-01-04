12:07 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 50-year-old woman for possession of controlled substance with bond set at $805, as well as on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. She was later released on a signature bond.
5:32 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a male subject stating his girlfriend had been having chest pains and was unresponsive. While on the line with 911, the man said she was responding and they didn’t need medical attention because her insurance wouldn’t pay for it.
6:54 a.m. – A man called to report he was driving on the Bypass in front of Pace when another driver hit his vehicle and continued northbound. A formal complaint was filed.
8:18 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject acting as if he were out of his mind and banging on the caller’s door at The Links. An officer said the subject was taken to NARMC for treatment of psychiatric symptoms.
8:42 a.m. – A man called to report he left the keys in his vehicle while it was parked on Richard Street and someone stole it. An officer filed a formal theft complaint. He called back that afternoon and said he was informed one of his mother’s friends had borrowed the vehicle, but it still hadn’t been returned. Information logged. He called back again that afternoon and said the woman who borrowed it called him and said she was going to call a tow truck, but she didn’t say where it was located. He only wanted to know if police could track the vehicle through the ignition interlock device. He was eventually told to call back the following morning when he was sober. He called back the following morning and said the vehicle had been returned, but all the paperwork was missing from it. Information noted for future reference.
11:51 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help EMS with an unresponsive 22-year-old male subject at an address on Barnett Drive. Assist completed.
12:03 p.m. – A caller reported a possible drug overdose at an address on East Argyle. An officer said the 23-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
12:28 p.m. – A caller reported a stray dog on Courtney Lane. Information passed on to Animal Control.
1:03 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer help with a male subject who was reportedly having a seizure at Highways 65 North and 43, but was then standing in the intersection. An officer said the subject was walking along Highway 43, but was out of the roadway.
1:24 p.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on South Main due to possibly stolen mail. Officers were notified.
3:12 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver doing donuts on the parking lot outside Woodland Heights Baptist Church, then leaving eastbound on Gipson Road. An officer said church officials were going to review video surveillance footage and decide what to do.
3:33 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on North Cherry. An officer said the man was intoxicated, but he said he didn’t want to harm himself or anyone else. The officer also said one of the subject’s friends was going to stay with him.
4:03 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects fighting on the Walmart parking lot. An officer determined one of the subjects involved had left the area and a formal complaint would be filed pending cooperation of the victim and identification of the other subject.
9:37 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her 3-year-old grandson because she hadn’t been able to reach him for three days. An officer spoke to the boy’s father, who had temporary emergency custody of the child and was told not to let him have contact with the original caller. An officer called the woman again, but she refused to let him talk, wasn’t satisfied with the officer’s answers and disconnected the call.
10:52 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop cited a 16-year-old boy into juvenile court for DUI, careless or prohibited driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and refusal to submit to chemical test. He was later released to his father.
