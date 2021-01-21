12:17 a.m. – A caller reported three subjects at a residence on Partridge asking for someone who didn’t live there. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area, but the caller was advised to contact police again if they returned.
12:33 a.m. – A female subject called to report a woman who lived in Harrison was harassing the caller’s parents, who lived in Mt. Judea, via social media. An officer called the suspect and left a voicemail directing her to cease all such communication.
1:50 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 36-year-old man for failure to appear in court on fictitious tags and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,020 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
3:45 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher notified the HPD of someone driving from Marion County to Harrison with a pregnant woman in the vehicle. Officers were notified.
4:55 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an 18-year-old male subject at Minnie Harris Park. He transported the subject back home.
6:58 a.m. – A caller reported a water leak on North Spring Road was causing ice to form. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
8:32 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a 12-year-old girl being involved in a sexually explicit video made by a juvenile male subject. An officer tried to return her call, but she didn’t answer.
9:13 a.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,140 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting partial cash bond of $600.
9:31 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a male subject in a substance abuse support group who could be a danger to himself or others. An officer explained the proper steps to take.
11:23 a.m. – A 32-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on endangering the welfare of a minor and public intoxication with bond set at $3,710. She was later released on a signature bond after paying a $50 warrant service fee.
1:05 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Central Avenue near the skatepark.
1:23 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on an elderly man who she couldn’t reach by phone. Before an officer arrived at the residence on Mountain View Drive, she called back and said the man had been contacted and the officer wasn’t necessary.
1:38 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about having an abandoned vehicle removed from an address on North Cherry. An officer explained the proper steps to take.
2:41 p.m. – A caller reported people playing extremely loud music at the tennis courts. An officer said the subjects were advised to turn it down.
2:55 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported at the Meadow Park Plaza. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:01 p.m. – A woman called to report some children locked out of a residence on Meadowhaven, but their mother showed up before an officer arrived on scene.
5:48 p.m. – A woman called to report a homeless woman had been going to her residence and trying to play on the sympathies of the caller’s juvenile daughter. An officer advised the caller to notify police again when the subject was present and she would be issued a criminal trespass warning if desired.
6:25 p.m. – A caller reported he had been following a possibly intoxicated driver southbound on Highway 65, then the driver pulled onto the parking lot outside Dragon King. An officer arrested the 61-year-old man for DWI and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $1,455.
6:57 p.m. – A female subject called to report she returned home on North Robinson and found someone had broken into the house. She said her dogs were missing and the living room had been ransacked. An officer said there was no evidence of forced entry or of anything missing, but extra patrol was issued.
8:11 p.m. – A caller reported a toddler and an infant left unattended in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer said the registered owner of the vehicle was paged inside the store. An officer then spoke to the parents about leaving the children unattended, but they said the older child, 9 years old, had a cell phone and wasn’t letting anyone in the vehicle. They were cited for expired tags.
8:16 p.m. – An officer advised he was transporting a woman from NARMC to Bellefonte. Assist completed.
8:59 p.m. – A woman called to report her adult grandson missing. She said she hadn’t seen him for two weeks and his boss said he hadn’t been at work either. Officers checked several locations, but didn’t locate the subject. A formal complaint was filed and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for him.
