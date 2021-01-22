12 a.m. – A female subject called to report her mother stole her dog and her father’s cell phone. She said the phone showed to be at a residence on North 3rd Street, but her father couldn’t go there due to being issued a criminal trespass warning. Officers were notified.
12:07 a.m. – EMS requested an officer help with a patient at an address on North Maple. Assist completed.
1:01 a.m. – Arkansas State Police requested an officer take statement from two subjects at NARMC who had been involved in an incident in Searcy County. The officer said the subjects were being transferred to another facility and were unable to complete statement forms.
2:59 a.m. – A caller reported subjects at an address on North 3rd Street were either fighting or having a party. An officer spoke to the occupants and said everything was fine at the time.
9:05 a.m. – A male subject called to report he locked his keys and a dog in a vehicle parked outside Kum & Go. Assist completed.
9:35 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between a man and a woman on the lower parking lot of Family Budget Inn. An officer said the disturbance had been verbal only, but the 32-year-old woman was advised to report to Marion County authorities by 4 that afternoon to turn herself in on an arrest warrant.
10:09 a.m. – A man called to report a sick or injured raccoon was following him around while he was working outside on Old Farm Road. An officer said the animal was gone when he arrived.
11:12 a.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on the the narcotics division.
11:15 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious female subject had climbed the fence around a yard on West Nicholson, walked around the yard, then started walking southbound on Hickory. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
12:04 p.m. – A caller reported two subjects sleeping in a storage unit on South Pine. An officer said the subjects were under contract to rent the unit, but the contract stipulated that they could not live in it. He also said the man’s sister was going to pick them up and take them elsewhere.
12:35 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to turn in a cell phone she found. An officer returned it to the owner.
12:49 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone tried to burn down a storage shed on Richard Street. An officer said the caller had no potential suspect information and she only wanted the incident noted for her landlord.
1:37 p.m. – An employee at Auto Medics reported some radiators stolen from the business. A formal complaint was filed.
2:11 p.m. – A caller reported a disoriented elderly female subject at Walmart was stating she couldn’t find her husband and their vehicle. An officer helped her find both.
2:33 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn in a driver’s license he found on Speer Drive. An officer contacted the owner, who said she had already replaced the license.
2:34 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass near Share & Care.
2:43 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for HPD and BCSO warrants confirmation on a 22-year-old female subject for no driver’s license with bond set at $510. The warrants were confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
3:44 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver turning west on Rush Avenue from Main Street. Officers were notified.
4:03 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband’s prescription medication missing from their residence. She was given a statement form to complete for a formal complaint.
4:26 p.m. – The unattended death of a female subject was reported at an address on Autumn Village Drive. The coroner’s office was also notified.
6:02 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from the north city limits. Officers were notified.
6:14 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on North Rowland. An officer responded, but the woman’s husband said she was hallucinating and left in a vehicle. An officer located the woman outside a liquor store and said she was completely lucid. She explained that she had gotten into an argument with her husband and decided to leave for a while, but she was going back home at the time.
6:39 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the southbound lane of Highway 65 North near Super Smiles. An officer made contact with the 42-year-old man and transported him to the truck stop south of Bellefonte.
7:41 p.m. – A man called to report people outside his residence on West Sherman were trying to harass him. An officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
9:39 p.m. – A woman reported an unwanted male subject at her residence on Campus Avenue was refusing to leave when asked. An officer transported the 44-year-old man back to his own residence.
9:54 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on Industrial Park Road. Officers were notified.
10:06 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject walking on South Oak and screaming at people. An officer made contact with the 32-year-old woman and discovered she was wanted on a warrant out of the BCSO. Boone County authorities said they wouldn’t hold her, so she was released.
10:39 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 24-year-old woman for DWI, open container in vehicle and careless or prohibited driving with bond set at $1,320.
11:09 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject walking on South Hickory was yelling at people. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she was just walking home.
11:47 p.m. – A woman called to report her boyfriend was trying to break the window out of her vehicle by wrapping a T-shirt around his fist and hitting it. She said she had locked him out of their residence on Beverly Drive, but he got back inside. An officer said both subjects had been drinking and agreed to separate for the night.
11:58 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman stating she overheard people talking about burying someone alive, but she disconnected when the call was transferred. An HPD dispatcher made contact with the subject, who repeated the allegation and asked if police had ever encountered such an incident. She also said she wanted an officer to follow her around all the time because she was afraid they might do that to her. Officers were notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.