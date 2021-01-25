1:26 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with Harrison Fire and Rescue at an address on Shorecrest. He later said the incident was an unattended death and Boone County authorities were asked to make notification to the next of kin.
3:16 a.m. – A caller reported a possible prowler on North Spring Road, but an officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
7:11 a.m. – An officer on patrol was flagged down by a woman reporting a dog missing from her residence. Information noted.
7:52 a.m. – A man called to report a female subject stepped out in front of his vehicle while he was driving on South Oak and asked for a lighter. When he told her he didn’t have one, she punched his vehicle and started swinging a stick at him as a male subject stepped out of a vacant house acting as if he had a gun in his waistband. An officer said the subjects agreed to move along after the woman was content with getting a light. About 30 minutes later, a caller reported the subjects were creating a disturbance outside an address on West Gordon. An officer said the subjects denied yelling at each other, but the woman was upset because an unknown male subject didn’t show up with a suitcase full of money for the third time.
7:55 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a stalled motorist on Industrial Park Road. Assist completed.
8:18 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a female subject at an address on Maplewood Road after she failed to show up for work. An officer said the subject was complaining of stomach pains and the caller agreed to stay with her until EMS arrived.
9:11 a.m. – A caller reported a one-vehicle wreck with injuries at Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road. A utility pole was also damaged, so Windstream and Entergy were notified.
10:30 a.m. – A woman called to report her adult daughter creating a disturbance at an address on South Clifford. An officer said the daughter agreed to leave the area.
10:33 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass. Officers were notified.
10:49 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a former employer told him there was no money in his 401k account. The information was noted pending further investigation.
11:15 a.m. – An employee at Wendy’s called to report a former employee calling the business and threatening her. An officer made contact with the suspect and told her to leave the caller alone.
11:19 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about obtaining a protection order against another man. An officer told the caller to contact police again when the subject was present and he would be issued a criminal trespass warning.
11:29 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about a possible scam involving Social Security. He was advised of the proper steps to take.
11:36 a.m. – A man called to report his wife had a mental breakdown and assaulted him. An officer said there had been a disturbance, but the subjects agreed to separate.
11:48 a.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband, against whom she held a protection order, had been making false allegations about her to DHS. An officer said there was no way to prove he made allegations against her and there had been no violation of the order.
12 p.m. – A female subject requested an officer check on her grandmother at an address on Brewer Street because she was bipolar and off her medication. An officer said no one was present when he arrived, but another caller reported the woman was at the caller’s residence when she arrived home. An officer issued the woman a criminal trespass warning and she agreed to go back home.
12:49 p.m. – A man called to report two dogs running loose had attacked his cat on South Chestnut. An officer issued a dog at large warning to the owner of the dogs and advised him to put them up.
12:57 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle driven by a woman who had picked up two children in Fairview. Officers were notified.
1:01 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone broke into his storage unit on Goblin Drive. A formal complaint was filed.
1:16 p.m. – An employee at Quality Inn reported a disturbance between a man and a woman in a guest room. An officer said the male subject was gone when he arrived and the female subject filed a formal complaint.
1:25 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a property dispute. He was advised of his options for having a subject removed from the property.
2:01 p.m. – A woman called to report someone filed for unemployment using her personal information. She was referred to the attorney general.
2:02 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a male subject in a vehicle passing Minnie Harris Park leaned out the window and fired a handgun. An officer located the registered owner of the vehicle described, who said she had been at work all day and no one else had been in her vehicle since early that morning. The officer further said there was no evidence of any firearms in the vehicle.
2:26 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of ALDI.
2:28 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver on North Chestnut. Officers were notified.
3:01 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a 3-year-old girl being treated for a dog bite that occurred on South Sycamore. An officer said the parents didn’t want to file a formal complaint, but did ask the information be noted for future reference.
3:51 p.m. – A woman called to report someone stole property from her residence. An officer left a statement form for the woman to complete if she wanted to file a formal complaint. The officer also spoke to neighbors, who said the woman had been acting strangely for the previous few months and accused them of stealing from her as well.
4:17 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject had been trying to contact her daughter via Snapchat in violation of a protection order. An officer determined the order hadn’t been served at the time, so there had been no violation.
4:46 p.m. – A caller reported finding possible drug paraphernalia on Sawgrass Drive. An officer said the items weren’t drug related, but he disposed of them nonetheless.
5:37 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
6:20 p.m. – A reckless driver with no headlights was reported southbound on the Bypass near Ramsey Motors. Officers were notified.
6:34 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject walking in the turn lane on the Bypass. He was told to stay off the roadway.
7:01 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious female subject walking on Argyle and possibly trying to find a vacant house to enter. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area. About three hours later, an officer located the 43-year-old woman walking on North Rowland. The officer transported her to House of Hope.
8:35 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked on South Pine, but he later said the driver had just pulled over to use the phone.
8:48 p.m. – A caller reported two subjects screaming at each other on the Dragon King parking lot. An officer said there was only one subject in the vehicle and he was having an animated conversation with someone on the phone.
9:05 p.m. – A caller reported sewage coming from a manhole on Beverly Drive. On-call Sewer Department personnel were notified.
10:07 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at Capps Road and Goblin Drive. He said the vehicle ran out of fuel, but a passing motorist was taking the driver to get more.
10:27 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver on the Walmart parking lot, then heading southbound on Highway 65. Officers were notified.
11:43 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an apartment at The Links. An officer said the occupants agreed to keep the noise down.
11:53 p.m. – A female subject called to report her mother was off her medications and was creating a disturbance at an address on North Pine. An officer said the 43-year-old woman was cited for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, then released with a court date.
