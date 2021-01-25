2:03 a.m. – An Alpena Police officer went to the HPD with a subject to be administered a breathalyzer. Assist completed.
2:39 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle had been parked on East Argyle for several hours. The caller said the occupant was slumped over and waving her arms. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
3:56 a.m. – A woman called to report her husband broke a window in their residence on North Rowland. An officer transported the man to another location for the night.
6:27 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject passed out in a vehicle parked on Old Stonewall Road. An officer said the 36-year-old man had simply fallen asleep in the vehicle and he was waiting for another licensed driver to pick him up.
10 a.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor harassing and scaring her. An officer spoke to all parties involved and advised them of the proper steps for eviction.
10:13 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report receiving a strange text message from an unknown number. Information noted for future reference.
11:33 a.m. – A caller reported a sewage leak on Quail Avenue. On-call Sewer Department personnel were notified.
11:49 a.m. – A female subject called to report an unknown male subject slapped her at Walmart the previous night. An officer said the information would be noted pending review of store surveillance video.
12:08 p.m. – A landlord called to report the subjects he had evicted were breaking into the residence on Walker Avenue. An officer said the male subject involved was advised of the proper steps to take through civil court.
12:22 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,080 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was released with a new court date.
1:01 p.m. – Washington County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 46-year-old man for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication with bond set at $2,665. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was released with a new court date.
1:07 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report being involved in a parking lot wreck outside Bypass Liquor. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:41 p.m. – A male subject called to report neighbors harassing him with microphones. An officer said no one was at the residence when he arrived.
3:05 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Speer Drive.
4 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had held a female subject at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her in a motel room. An officer spoke to the 34-year-old woman and filed a formal complaint.
4:39 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a male subject for probation violation. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $2,954 professional bond.
4:53 p.m. – A caller reported a woman walking near Ozark Mountain Inn had fallen and was possibly intoxicated. Officers were notified.
5:10 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog running loose again on Huntington Place. An officer made contact with the owner of the dog, who said he didn’t want it anymore and the caller could keep it. The caller said she would find a good home for the animal.
5:33 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious occupied vehicle with emergency flashers activated on the roadway on Speer Drive. An officer said the driver agreed to move the car.
6:05 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his ex-girlfriend harassing him via text messages. He said he would send her a message stating he had talked to police about it. He called about two hours later to report she was still harassing him. An officer also sent the woman a text telling her to leave the complainant alone.
7:33 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported near the skatepark. Officers were notified.
9:32 p.m. – A female subject called to report she thought someone broke into her residence while she was away. An officer said the caller entered the residence with her parents about three hours earlier and destroyed any evidence that might have been present. She did file a formal complaint due to a piggy bank containing cash missing from the residence.
10:54 p.m. – Arkansas State Police requested officers watch for a black vehicle possibly southbound on Highway 7 from Lead Hill. They said there had been a one-vehicle wreck and the driver got into the black car and left the scene. Officers were notified.
