12:46 a.m. – A state trooper went to the HPD with a subject to perform a breathalyzer. Assist completed.
1:07 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 30-year-old man for driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting $615 professional bond and being served with a read-only warrant for failure to comply on public intoxication and driving on a suspended license.
1:22 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 52-year-old man wanted for violation of a protection order. An officer located the subject and he was released to a Boone County deputy.
2:09 a.m. – A woman called to report hearing a loud noise outside her residence on Rolling Meadows Drive. An officer checked the area, but didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary.
10:32 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about obtaining a criminal history report. The officer explained her options.
11:28 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop cited a 36-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was then released with a court date.
11:51 a.m. – A female subject called to report following a reckless driver to an address on North Cherry. The call broke up and disconnected before dispatch could get a contact number. An officer drove through the neighborhood, but didn’t locate anything unusual.
12:06 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about a protection order his wife held against him and custody of their children. The officer explained the caller’s options.
12:30 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn in a duffel bag he found on Highway 7 South near the city limits.
12:49 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been parked outside Days Inn for five days. When asked if he wanted the vehicle removed, he declined so the information was noted for future reference.
1:55 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her sister at an address on Cottonwood Road because she hadn’t been able to reach her on the phone. An officer said the woman was fine and would call her sister soon.
3:13 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer check on a woman at an address on North 3rd Street. The caller said a man at the hospital needed to stay for more blood work, but he said he needed to check on his wife because he didn’t like the neighbors. An officer said the woman was fine and she was informed her husband would remain at the hospital a little longer.
3:17 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had been playing golf at The Links and witnessed another male subject was shooting a compound bow. He said he asked the subject to stop, but he started cursing at him. An officer issued the 19-year-old male a warning for shooting the bow in the city limits. About an hour later, the original caller reported the subject was threatening him, but an officer said there was no evidence of threats.
4:23 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject shooting a BB gun outside The Links. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but witnesses said he had been shooting an air soft gun that looked very realistic. While in the area, the officer executed a traffic stop and cited a female subject for possession of controlled substance. She was then released with a court date.
5:54 p.m. – A caller reported he saw a vehicle pass an address on East Prospect, then heard what he thought was gunshots after it passed. An officer checked the area, but he didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary.
8:02 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had used her debit card to get gas at Murphy USA, then she was contacted by her bank informing her that someone was trying to charge $2,200 to her bank account. An officer checked all the gas pumps and said none had been altered. The attendant also said nothing suspicious had been reported that day. The information was noted for future reference.
8:29 p.m. – A caller reported a possible physical disturbance at an address on West Rush. An officer responded and said there was no disturbance, but a 50-year-old man was served with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on third-degree battery, failure to present insurance, no driver’s license and careless or prohibited driving with bond set at $1,560 and released with a new court date.
8:39 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report her ex-husband put a phone with a tracking device on it in their son’s bag when she picked him up. An officer determined the phone had been placed in the bag in case the child needed to call his father. The woman was advised she could shut the phone off while she had the boy and that she should contact her lawyer with further concerns regarding the phone.
