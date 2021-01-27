12:37 a.m. – A caller reported cattle loose in the area of Cottonwood and Bunker. An officer left a message for the owner.
6:19 a.m. – An employee at the Harrison School bus garage reported a possibly impaired male subject in a vehicle on the parking lot. An officer said the 37-year-old man was off his medication and suffering an episode. He was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
7:38 a.m. – A man called to report finding a Missouri license plate on Highway 43 near Wendy’s. An officer said it returned to a business, so he would try to contact them.
8:30 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about traffic laws. Information given.
8:34 a.m. – A wrecker service reported towing a vehicle from the parking lot at Salsa’s. Information noted for future reference.
9:37 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help with a 97-year-old man who was suffering from dementia outside an address on South Walnut. Assist completed.
11:55 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
11:55 a.m. – A caller reported a woman in a vehicle on a parking lot on North Main was refusing to leave. An officer said the 50-year-old woman was having car problems, but she agreed to move along.
12 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 7 from Highway 43 North. An officer located the vehicle parked an unoccupied outside a nearby residence.
12:53 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a state trooper on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
2 p.m. – A caller reported a subject sitting in a vehicle outside Ozark Mountain Inn and throwing trash out the window. An officer cited a 17-year-old boy into juvenile court for possession of controlled substance. He was later released to his mother.
2:38 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported a female shoplifter left the store on foot. An officer located the 41-year-old woman and cited her for shoplifting. She was later released after being issued a criminal trespass warning for the business. About an hour later, an employee at Cox Communications reported the woman was in the lobby refusing to leave. She was also issued a criminal trespass warning for that business and agreed to move along.
4:53 p.m. – A caller reported a woman walking on Main Street was wearing a hospital gown and no shoes and possibly walked away from NARMC. An officer located the 43-year-old woman and took her to a nearby residence.
5:17 p.m. – A female subject called to report a man trying to tow her vehicle from her place of employment. An officer said it was actually a legal repossession, but the caller left before he could explain.
5:33 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported north bound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
9:34 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between several individuals at an address on South Ash. An officer spoke to all parties involved, explaining their options and rights. A 26-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct with bond set at $390 and later released on a signature bond.
10:52 p.m. – A Drug Task Force agent contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 38-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $3,167.64 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
11:27 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a 49-year-old man last seen at Hasty with a 6-year-old boy. They only asked that officers check the welfare of the child. Officers were notified.
11:33 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject she didn’t know was banging on the door of her apartment at The Links. She said she thought the subject might be under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
