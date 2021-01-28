12:27 a.m. – A woman called to report she was trying to retrieve her personal belongings from a residence on North 3rd Street and her husband was being aggressive toward her. An officer spoke to the parties involved and the woman was served with a warrant for parole violation.
12:48 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject standing in the middle of Highway 65 North near Airport Road. An officer arrested the 20-year-old male for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was later released on a signature bond.
7:46 a.m. – A man called to report a female subject had been destroying his personal property at his residence. An officer said the caller only wanted the subject to be issued a criminal trespass warning if located. Officers were notified.
8:11 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about protection orders. Information given.
11:12 a.m. – A 33-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,950. He was later released on a signature bond.
11:13 a.m. – A man called requesting an officer check the welfare of his son at Woodland Heights Apartments. An officer said no one was home when he arrived at the residence.
11:19 a.m. – A male subject called via 911 requesting help getting the emergency brake on his vehicle disengaged. Assist completed.
12:14 p.m. – An employee at Hampton Inn requested an officer check the welfare of a woman who checked out of the motel and left all her personal property behind, including medication. An officer was unable to make contact with the subject.
1:18 p.m. – A woman called to report her late husband’s pickup missing. An officer determined the vehicle had been towed, so the caller was notified.
1:51 p.m. – An employee at Main Street Service Center reported fraud. A formal complaint was filed.
2:07 p.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 40-year-old male inmate with a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to deliver, possession of a defaced firearm, maintaining a drug premises, three counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and revocation of suspended sentence on aggravated assault on a household with no bond amount shown. He remained incarcerated.
2:48 p.m. – A woman called to report her cell phone stolen from her place of employment. A formal complaint was filed.
4:20 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject going door to door on Approach Drive talking to residents about roofing. He said his wife felt very uneasy about the subject. An officer talked to the man, who said he had spoken to someone at the HPD and was told he didn’t need a peddler’s permit because he wasn’t selling anything.
4:36 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 55-year-old man who had gone to a residence in Bellefonte after being warned to stay away. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about a half hour later.
5:11 p.m. – A caller reported a man had been yelling and screaming outside a residence on South Hickory, then smashed a mailbox. An officer issued extra patrol for the area.
5:38 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her daughter, who she said had been missing for 21 years. She said she thought she had located the daughter in California through the internet. An officer explained that a missing person report couldn’t be filed if the daughter was still alive.
5:50 p.m. – Arkansas State Police requested officers watch for a reckless driver in an 18-wheeler who almost forced another vehicle off the road near Burlington and continued southbound on Highway 65. Officers were notified.
6:32 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report her vehicle had a flat tire in front of City Hall. Assist completed.
6:40 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject was trying to break into a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer spoke to the owner of the vehicle, who said the subject had permission to use her vehicle. The officer also served the 28-year-old man with an unspecified arrest warrant.
