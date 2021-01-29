7:05 a.m. – An employee ay Shipley Do-Nuts reported an abandoned vehicle on the parking lot. It wasn’t reported stolen, so the caller was advised of the steps to have it removed. A wrecker service reported towing the vehicle about an hour later.
8:20 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a female subject at an address Maplewood Road because she didn’t show up for work that morning. An officer said the subject complained of stomach pains and was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
8:48 a.m. – A reckless and possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Highway 65, then pulling onto the parking lot of a business on Rock Springs Road. An officer said the vehicle was parked and unoccupied when he arrived, but he would stay in the area for a while in case the driver actually was impaired.
10:25 a.m. – A caller reported stray dogs leaving fecal matter on a yard on North Cherry. Animal Control advised the dogs’ owners of the city ordinance against dogs at large.
10:35 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop served a 31-year-old man with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on hot checks, theft of property and criminal trespass with bond set at $1,448.28. He was later released with a new court date.
10:43 a.m. – A 45-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on arrest warrants out of Springdale, Fayetteville, Green Forest and Baxter, Carroll, Marion Newton counties. She was transported to Alpena and released to a Green Forest Police officer.
12:23 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Neighbor’s Mill. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:50 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 30-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation. He was later released after posting $2,135 professional bond.
1:16 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn in a driver’s license he found. The owner was notified to retrieve it.
2:30 p.m. – A caller reported a man slapped a child in a vehicle parked on Main Street. An officer determined the caller didn’t actually witness the incident that occurred about an hour prior to the call, but Boone County authorities were asked to check the welfare of the child at the address outside the city limits.
3:24 p.m. – A 53-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for probation violation. She was later released after posting $2,575 professional bond.
3:28 p.m. – A caller reported a man had been hit by a car on West Stephenson. An officer said the victim was taken to NARMC by ambulance.
3:33 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $1,240. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
3:34 p.m. – A man called to report an unwanted female subject at his residence on North 3rd Street. He said he had asked her numerous times to stay away, but she refused. An officer said the woman was gone when he arrived, but the man was advised to call again if she returned.
5:09 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Hester Drive.
5:19 p.m. – A female subject called to report she thought someone living at her former address was opening her mail. An officer spoke to the new resident, who said she had simply notified the caller that her mail was still being delivered to her old address. The caller was advised that she might want to have the Post Office forward her mail to her new address and that if she was expecting a check she should contact the sender to have it canceled.
5:18 p.m. – A caller reported dogs running loose on Honeysuckle Lane and chasing her cats. Information passed on to Animal Control.
6:31 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported in front of Casey’s on Highway 65 North.
6:52 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at an address on South Cherry. An officer said the subject had left on foot when he arrived. A few minutes later, an employe at Subway on West Central called to report the subject was in the business and making people nervous. An officer said the man was issued a criminal trespass warning for the South Cherry address and agreed to move along.
7 p.m. – A landlord requested extra patrol of a vacant residence on South Ash. Officers were notified.
7:54 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged a 35-year-old man outside the car wash at Vine and the Bypass.
8:38 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about child custody issues. She was advised to hire a lawyer in California where the case was filed.
9 p.m. – A woman called to report a man against whom she held a protection order was outside her residence. An officer arrested the 28-year-old man for violation of a protection order. He was later released after posting $1,140 professional bond.
11:10 p.m. – A caller reported his vehicle had been broken into on the parking lot outside Harps and tools were stolen. A formal complaint was filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.