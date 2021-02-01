12:34 a.m. – A caller reported possible underage drinking at a party in a residence at The Links. An officer said the matter was resolved for the night.
1:59 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 33-year-old man for theft by receiving and second-degree forgery with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
6:15 a.m. – An employee at Pace Industries B and C Division reported a male subject was inside the building when the caller arrived for work. He said he worked in the safety department, then fled on foot. An officer located the 26-year-old man and arrested him for possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest with bond set at $5,000. He was later released on a signature bond.
8:52 a.m. – A landlord called to report a male subject living in what was supposed to be a vacant apartment on South Oak. Officers responded and determined the incident had been a misunderstanding, but the landlord asked that the male subject be issued a criminal trespass warning if he returned.
10:05 a.m. – A woman called to report her husband, who suffered from dementia, was throwing things at their residence. An officer said the man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
11:57 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a pickup reported stolen from an address in Diamond City. Officers were notified.
1:15 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with a belligerent psychiatric patient. Assist completed.
2:09 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Honeysuckle Lane. Information passed on to Animal Control.
2:20 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a child reporting a break-in at an address on South Cherry. Officers responded and said the call was unfounded.
3:02 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old man for failure to appear in court on disorderly conduct with bond set at $1,110. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was outside extradition range.
3:44 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 49-year-old man whose children were taken from him and he was blaming it on police. Officers were notified.
4:08 p.m. – A woman called to report her grandson was scratched by another student on the school bus and she wanted a formal complaint filed. The matter was turned over to school resource officers.
4:29 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 7 North and 43. An officer on scene requested a large tow truck for a stalled 18-wheeler.
4:47 p.m. – A man requested extra patrol of a residence on East Ridge that was under foreclosure. Officers were notified.
5:11 p.m. – A caller reported firewood on the roadway at the north interchange. An officer said the road was clear when he arrived.
6:12 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a male psychiatric patient left the hospital while under a 72-hour hold. An officer determined the paperwork hadn’t been completed for the official hold, but officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the subject. About an hour later, Boone County authorities reported talking with the man at his residence in Bergman and he wasn’t suicidal or homicidal.
6:43 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop cited an 18-year-old male subject for possession of controlled substance. He was released with a court date.
7:01 p.m. – A woman called to report a student wrote on social media that he was going to shoot up the school Monday. A school resource officer said the suspect had been identified and charges were being filed.
7:22 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from an address on Jasper Lane. Information noted for future reference.
7:39 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her 3-year-old son and his father because she hadn’t been able to reach them. An officer said the boy was fine and the father was going to make contact with the original caller.
8:29 p.m. – A caller reported a water leak on North Sycamore near Home Ice. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
9:38 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop cited a woman for possession of a controlled substance. She was released with a court date.
9:58 p.m. – A caller requested extra patrol of a residence on Skyline Drive where two unsecured trailers were located. Officers were notified.
10:17 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 36-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $2,875 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
10:46 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from the Walmart parking lot. Information noted for future reference.
