1:23 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop advised a 35-year-old man that he was wanted on a warrant for parole violation. He was released and told to contact his parole officer due to the Boone County Jail being unable to hold him.
2:55 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with some subjects at Main and Nicholson. A 48-year-old man showed arrest warrants out of Washington state and Siloam Springs, but Harrison was outside extradition range. The officer said the subjects had a moped, but it was broken down and they would be walking it home.
3:55 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report her estranged husband was outside her residence on North Chestnut letting the air out of the tires on her vehicle. An officer arrested the 36-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was later released on a signature bond and the caller was advised of the proper steps to obtain a protection order.
1:37 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on Deerfield Drive. Information left for Animal Control.
2:14 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver doing a burnout on East Prospect, then heading southbound on North 3rd Street. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
2:28 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding an unconscious male subject lying on the roadway near McDonald’s on North Main Street. An officer said the subject was taken to NARMC for treatment.
2:36 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on North Rowland. Information noted for future reference.
3:11 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle occupied by two women suspected of kidnapping a 16-year-old boy. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about an hour later.
4:59 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,230 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
5:23 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between several subjects in front of an address on West Holt. An officer said the subjects were just outside telling stories and were a little loud. A 39-year-old woman showed possible arrest warrants out of Newton County, Huntsville, Cotter and Humphrey County, and a 28-year-old man showed a possible warrant out of Eau Claire County (California), but Harrison was outside extradition range.
6:07 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding an unresponsive male subject at an address on Mountain View Drive. An officer said the 69-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
8:51 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject with a flashlight looking in vehicles at SKD Detailing, but an officer said it was an employee locking the vehicles.
9:01 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject walking behind City Hall. The subject stated he had just gotten out of the hospital and was walking to Bruno, but his father was contacted to give him a ride.
11:40 p.m. – A caller reported someone in a vehicle with emergency flashers activated was driving very slowly on Highway 7 South. Officers were notified.
11:45 p.m. – A caller reported suspicious vehicles parked outside a residence on North Robinson, but an officer said the subjects were college students on vacation and visiting a resident.
