12:25 a.m. – A truck driver called requesting directions to Batesville from Harrison. An officer went to the location the driver gave, but he was gone.
12:28 a.m. – EMS requested an officer help with a patient at an address on East Rogers. Assist completed.
8:40 a.m. – A female subject called to report her debit card was stolen and used at two stores in Harrison. A formal complaint was filed.
10:07 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Lake Shore Drive and South Main.
10:48 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a male subject approached her in Walmart making odd comments, then followed her to the HPD when she left. She was advised to notify police if he started following her again and to notify Boone County authorities if he showed up at her residence outside the city.
12:37 p.m. – An employee at El Mexico Lindo reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill. A formal complaint was filed.
2:37 p.m. – A landlord called to report a vehicle abandoned after tenants moved out of a residence on South Ash. The vehicle wasn’t reported stolen, but he said he would have it towed.
2:46 p.m. – A caller reported three dogs running loose on Honeysuckle Lane. Information left for Animal Control.
3:22 p.m. – Officers reported they’d be out with Boone County deputies at at least three residences in town. Assist completed.
3:23 p.m. – A woman called requesting extra patrol of her residence due to problems with neighbors. Officers were notified.
3:32 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with potential injuries was reported on Highway 65 in front of Arby’s.
4:21 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 39-year-old man for hot checks with bond set at $1,699.82. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
4:46 p.m. – A female subject called to report her mother had allowed a male subject to stay with her and she was scared of him, but didn’t know how to make him leave. An officer explained the eviction process.
5:08 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle containing some subjects wanted as part of a homicide investigation. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about two hours later when they were taken into custody.
7:27 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on North Chestnut. An officer said the 36-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
9:28 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop served a 21-year-old male subject with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on second-degree criminal mischief with bond set at $1,234. He was released with a new court date.
10:32 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about child custody issues arising from her father being held in an institution. She was advised to retain a lawyer.
11:24 p.m. – A woman called to report a gunshot fired in the apartment below hers at Woodland Heights Apartment penetrated the floor of her residence and broke a table. A formal complaint was filed, but no arrests were noted at the time.
